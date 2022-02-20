Active Genshin Impact redeem codes in February 2022

There are currently three Redeem Codes that Genshin Impact players can take advantage of in February for Primogems and other rewards.

These are the codes:

ZSPDKSC3V8V5 GENSHINGIFT A unique code from Paimon's Chocolate Factory

The last code is unique. Hence, it will differ from one player to another. This article will include how players can obtain the code for the 20,000 Mora and three Hero's Wits it offers.

GENSHINGIFT is a permanent code that will always be around, so there's a good chance that players have already used it. By comparison, ZSPDKSC3V8V5 was made available from February 16, 2022 onwards, and is a temporary code with an unspecified expiry date.

All active redeem Codes in Genshin Impact (February 2022)

PC players will see a screen like this one (Image via miHoYo)

It's worth starting with the unique code from the Paimon's Chocolate Factory event. Here is a link to the event:

Mobile users will need to log into their Facebook account for this event, while those on PC will need to scan a QR code, to which they will also have to log into their Facebook account afterward.

Once they do that, they should click on "Start Making." The player will then be given an easy puzzle that swaps some tiles to create a coherent picture. After doing so, click on the box to see the unique code. Copy it, as that's one of the few Redeem Codes for February 2022.

Entering Redeem Codes into Genshin Impact

A successful redemption (Image via miHoYo)

There are two ways to enter these codes. The first method is through the game, which is convenient as the player can quickly access their mail. As a reminder, there are three codes for Genshin Impact players in February 2022:

ZSPDKSC3V8V5 (60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience) GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits) A unique code from Paimon's Chocolate Factory (20,000 Mora + 3 Hero's Wits)

If the player did the Paimon's Chocolate Factory event from the previous step, they should have copied their unique code. Now boot up Genshin Impact and do the following steps:

Bring up the Paimon Menu by pausing the game. Select "Settings" (it's an icon that resembles a gear on the left side). Select "Account." Select the "Redeem Now" option. Paste the code into the "Enter redemption code" section. Select the "Exchange" option.

Paste each applicable code one at a time, and then claim all rewards through the in-game mail function.

Entering Redeem Codes into the website

How the website looks like (Image via miHoYo)

Alternatively, some players prefer to enter these codes on the official website. If that's the case, here is the link:

Once the player is there, they will need to log in with their miHoYo account. Afterward, they select the relevant server and paste each Redeem Code one by one. The rewards will then be delivered to the player's mail in Genshin Impact.

There is no benefit to entering these codes in both Genshin Impact and on the website, so players should use whichever method they prefer.

