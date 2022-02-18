Genshin Impact 2.5 Twitch Livestream event: How to get 500+ Primogems for free (February 2022)

Genshin Impact has announced a new event through which aspiring streamers can earn free Primogems. The Streamer Recruitment event on Twitch has returned with version 2.5, and the goal is to complete some missions, gain followers, and earn Primogems.

Genshin Impact has partnered with Twitch on many occasions. From hosting the Special Program before updates to giving out the KFC glider, the streaming platform has helped miHoYo in facilitating several events.

The Genshin Impact Version 2.5 "When the Sakura Bloom" update is here. The Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment Event on Twitch has also started. Live stream your content, complete missions and earn Primogems!







Here's everything to know about the latest Streamer Recruitment event.

Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment Event on Twitch: Registration period and event mission revealed

The Streamer Recruitment event has already begun (February 17), and streamers can register until February 21, 2022. The event will be live until March 17, where the registered Twitch streamers will be able to earn Primogems.

There are three categories under which Twitch streamers can take part:

Streamers with 500 followers or less

After streaming for at least 15 hours in the Genshin Impact category on Twitch, up to 1800 streamers will get 500 Primogems. For every 50 new followers that join their channel during the event period, they will get 100 Primogems (maximum reward 200 Primogems). However, only 180 streamers can get the additional rewards for followers.

Streamers with 500-3,000 followers

After streaming for at least 15 hours on Twitch, up to 2000 streamers will get 500 Primogems. For every 100 new followers that join their channel during the event period, they will get 100 Primogems (maximum reward 400 Primogems). Only 200 streamers can get the Primogems reward for gaining followers.

Streamers with more than 3,000 followers

After streaming for at least 15 hours on Twitch, up to 200 streamers will get 500 Primogems. For every 200 new followers that join their channel during the event period, they will get 100 Primogems (maximum reward 400 Primogems). Only 20 streamers from this category have a chance to get the extra Primogems for gaining followers.

Genshin Impact Streamer Recruitment event introduces challenges for streamers

This time around, streamers will have to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in the shortest time possible. The top 200 streamers in this challenge will get 800 Primogems as a reward.

Naturally, the Spiral Abyss challenge must be broadcast live on Twitch and recorded in Twitch highlights for proof.

All in all, the Streamer Recruitment is equally beneficial for both streamers and developers. The former will be able to increase their audience and get free rewards, while the latter will be able to expand the action RPG's community.

