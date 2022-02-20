Place the stone slates back in their proper places: Genshin Impact quest guide

Placing the "stone slates back in their proper places" is part of the Bunkoku Enigma and an event quest that is troubling some Genshin Impact players.

If the player is looking up the "Place the stone slates back in their proper places" objective, then they most likely completed everything in this quest prior to that. Thus, this article will focus on the remaining parts of this quest, starting with that objective.

To the player's right is a cube that will reset all positions for this puzzle back to its original state. If the player has already tampered with the stone slates' positions, they should reset it. This guide will assume that the player is starting with the puzzle in its initial state.

Genshin Impact quest guide for The Bunkoku Enigma: "Place the stone slates back in their proper places"

The default position for this puzzle (Image via miHoYo)

This puzzle follows a surprisingly simple format; the player starts with the utmost northwestern slate and moves that. Afterward, they proceed with a counterclockwise spiral that's most easily understood with the following picture.

Start with "1" (Image via miHoYo)

Note: The above screenshot is taken with the camera facing northeast, so the player will see this if they just entered the room.

It should take players approximately ten seconds to complete this puzzle if they follow the above order. Remember, start with the tile that corresponds with "1," as shown above, and then move the slates in the subsequent order. By the end of it, there should be no slate in the middle, and every other piece should be in its rightful position.

Once that's done, interact with the nearby cube to open a giant hole in the floor. The hard part of this quest is over, but this Genshin Impact guide will continue for one's convenience.

Investigate the room

Genshin Impact players need to collect this new slate (Image via miHoYo)

The player will then be told to "Go into the room underneath," which will start the "Investigate the room" portion of this quest. There is a Mysterious Stone Slate in the northwest side of this room leaning against the wall, pick it up. Paimon will talk for a short bit afterward.

Talk to the afterimage (Koyanagi), and then enter the nearby blue phase gate to go back up quickly. From there, interact with the cube there to close off the hole. Afterward, insert the slate and reactivate the cube to create another hole in the ground.

There will be some defiled spirits that Genshin Impact players must vanquish. After doing so, they can collect some loot from a nearby Luxurious Chest.

Genshin Impact players need to pull the nearby lever (Image via miHoYo)

Interact with the nearby lever to gain access to the room with Koyanagi. After a brief conversation, Genshin Impact players will be instructed to speak to Yabe. Use the nearby Teleport Waypoint to get there quickly.

Talking to Yabe will complete this Genshin Impact quest. The player should receive the following rewards:

30,000 Mora

40 Primogems

3 Hero's Wits

40 Light Realm Sigils

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul