How to get free Oathsworn Eye catalyst in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact creators have introduced their first version 2.5 event called the Three Realm Gateway Offerings, which has turned out to be the first non-time gated event in the game. Additionally, it also happens to have the longest event duration to ever exist in Genshin Impact.

During the event, players will get a chance to obtain a new four-star catalyst, Oathsworn Eye, for free. The event will also allow players to gather refinement materials for Oathsworn Eye and max it to refinement level 5.

During the event, you can obtain Oathsworn Eye (Catalyst) and its refinement materials, and rewards such as Crown of Insight.



During the event, you can obtain Oathsworn Eye (Catalyst) and its refinement materials, and rewards such as Crown of Insight.

Here is everything players need to know to get their free Oathsworn Eye catalyst.

Genshin Impact: Obtaining a free Oathsworn Eye guide

Oathsworn Eye is a four-star catalyst weapon that has a 565 base ATK and a 27.6% ATK secondary stat at level 90. Its passive increases energy recharge by 24% for 10s after using an elemental skill at refinement level one.

Players can obtain their free four-star catalyst by upgrading the Statue of the Vassals to level 4 in the event.

During the event, travelers will have to explore Enkanomiya covered in darkness and corrosion with the help of a gadget called Bokuso Box. This gadget cancels out the corrosion, making it easy for players to traverse through Enkanomiya, but each area still has its own corrosive intensity. Players also need to increase the level of their Bokuso Box to traverse through areas with higher corrosion intensity.

(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)

Players will have to gather Light Realm Sigils by opening chests, unlocking Teleport Waypoints, completing exploration objectives, and playing through the "Sentou Trial." These Light Realm Sigils can be offered to Statue of the Vassals to increase their level. After upgrading the Bokuso Box to a level 4, you will obtain Oathsworn Eye (Catalyst) as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Hero's Wit, and other rewards.

To obtain the free weapon and all its refinement materials, players will have to increase the statute to level 14.

Once the version 2.5 update ends, players will no longer be able to visit the Three Realms Gateway Offering area to obtain free weapons, refinement materials, primogems, and other rewards. Hence, players are advised to explore the area and claim the rewards within the stipulated period.

