New free 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact 2.5: All you need to know

Genshin Impact 2.5's livestream revealed several new things for players to look forward to in the update. Fans will be able to get their hands on a variety of items, including a new free 4-star Catalyst. The Catalyst, known as Oathsworn Eye, has a unique property that will help wielders with their energy costs.

Fans will definitely want to give this weapon a try, as it may be useful for their teams. It will be given out during this update's key event, and players can find out more details here.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Oathsworn Eye details

The weapon will be provided as a reward for completing the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. Descending into Enkanomiya for this event will likely be a tough challenge, but fans won't want to miss out on this free weapon. Genshin Impact's 4-star weapons can be surprisingly potent, especially in the hands of the right user.

The Oathsworn Eye is a 4-star Catalyst that will provide Travelers with an ATK% substat and a passive ability that boosts Energy Recharge. At level 90, it has a 565 Base ATK, and a 27.6 ATK% substat.

Refining this weapon to level five will grant up to 48% Energy Recharge for 10 seconds after using an Elemental Skill. This is a massive boost and will allow for easier usage of Elemental Bursts.

The weapon could function well on users like Mona, though fans will need to test it to be certain.

Other update 2.5 weapons

Thanks to [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity - 5 Star CatalystRefinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity - 5 Star CatalystRefinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! https://t.co/c8KNcTfNEQ

Players can also look forward to the powerful Kagura's Verity, another Catalyst weapon that will be on the 5-star banner alongside Yae Miko. The weapon looks tailormade for Yae, as it grants a boost to her Elemental Skill DMG, which she will rely on heavily to deal damage.

At Refinement 5, it will grant her 24% Elemental Skill DMG each time she casts her skill, up to three stacks. At three stacks, she will also gain a 24% buff to all elemental DMG. This weapon provides 608 Base ATK at lvl 90, and 66.2 Crit DMG.

Genshin Impact 2.5 will bring a ton of new content, and fans have some powerful new Catalysts to look forward to.

