How to remove corrosion from Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering

Genshin Impact's latest event, Three Realms Gateway Offering, tasks players with removing the corrosion that has taken hold of Enkanomiya using the Bokuso Box. Removing this corrosion will open up new areas to explore and provide players with tons of rewards.

Clearing the corrosion may look like a tough task for players who are just starting the event, but it's actually very simple.

How to clear the corrosion in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya

Clearing the corrosion in Enkanomiya is as simple as raising the Corrosion Resistance of the Bokuso Box. This will naturally clear out the parts of the map that are inaccessible, as the box will then provide the protection to journey through them.

Corrosion exposure will lower a player's damage, making it difficult to progress through areas. Players will definitely want to upgrade their Bokuso Box as much as possible to make sure they can explore with ease.

It is quite easy to upgrade the Bokuso Box. All players need to do is turn in Light Realm Sigils at the Statue of the Vassals. Upgrading the box will also grant tons of rewards, making it a great investment.

Collecting Light Realm Sigils isn't too difficult either, as players have tons of opportunities to gather them. These sigils can spawn from completed challenges in the game. Players can also obtain them by opening chests that can be found throughout Enkanomiya.

Collecting enough of these Light Realm Sigils will allow players to journey through the worst parts of the corrosion without fear. In turn, players will be able to find more Light Realm Sigils in the newly unlocked zones, making fully upgrading the Bokuso Boxes easier.

The only way to clear the corrosion in the most dangerous areas is to max out the Bokuso Box. So fans should make sure they start collecting Light Realm Sigils as soon as possible.

