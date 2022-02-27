Genshin Impact leaks: Kuki Shinobu, Heizou, and Yelan release roadmap

Travelers curious to know about any upcoming Genshin Impact characters should know that there are leaks for Kuki Shinobu, Heizou, and Yelan. However, these leaks aren't set in stone, so players should be skeptical until more concrete evidence arrives.

That said, these leaks are the only main talking points that Travelers have to go off of for these three unreleased characters.

Some of these unverified leaks have proven to be correct in the past, so the same could happen to these current leaks. Alternatively, they could be false, but that's the nature of preliminary leaks in a nutshell.

What the current Genshin Impact leaks reveal about Kuki Shinobu, Heizou, and Yelan's release dates

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu



Yelan - 5

Shinobu - 4 [Questionable]The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and ShinobuYelan - 5Shinobu - 4 [Questionable]The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and ShinobuYelan - 5⭐Shinobu - 4⭐

Apparently, Yelan is a 5-star character while Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star character; both are expected to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.7. This leak has [Questionable] at the top, so readers should know that these two characters aren't confirmed to be playable in Genshin Impact 2.7.

TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh

2.6 - Ayato (2nd to last 5 Star before 3.0)



2.7 - Yelan (5 Star)



2.8 (full rerun patch) (As mentioned previously- since a 2.8 has been added before 3.0 , the increasing due reruns are being moved into 2.8) TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh Mihoyo internal update:



It is currently being discussed as to whether Ayato will the best LAST or SECOND TO LAST five star character to be released prior to Version 3.0



There is another leak by a different account that also got some traction online. Here, they claim that Yelan is a 5-star character will arrive in the 2.7 update. That's similar to the previous leak, except there is no mention of Kuki Shinobu.

There is another leak by a different account that also got some traction online. Here, they claim that Yelan is a 5-star character will arrive in the 2.7 update. That's similar to the previous leak, except there is no mention of Kuki Shinobu.

Another noteworthy aspect of this leak is the implication that Yelan is the final 5-star character before the 3.0 update. Aside from this, there is more specific information on this character, but it's worth covering Heizou first, given there isn't too much to him at the moment.

Some old leaks stated that Heizou would be in Genshin Impact 2.6, but the leaker now says that he would arrive in the 2.8 update instead. He's supposedly a 4-star unit, although there is no specific information on any of Heizou's elements or abilities.

Neither Kuki Shinobu nor Heizou have any leaked models or Visions. However, there is a leaked model for Yelan.

Leaked models

アノニマス れいじん 💚 🇺🇦 @anonsbelle I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.

Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.



HD:



One of the most noteworthy things about her model is that Travelers can see that she has a Hydro Vision on her left hip. Otherwise, players can check out her model above (ideally using the Google Drives link for a clearer image).

One of the most noteworthy things about her model is that Travelers can see that she has a Hydro Vision on her left hip. Otherwise, players can check out her model above (ideally using the Google Drives link for a clearer image).

If she shows up in a future cutscene with the Kirin Bow, then it's likely that she is a Bow user. Aggregating all of this information together would reveal that she is a 5-star Hydro Bow user expected to make her playable debut in Genshin Impact 2.7.

There is no further concrete information on her abilities or anything else on Kuki Shinobu and Heizou. It will be interesting to see which Genshin Impact leaks end up being authentic and which ones won't.

