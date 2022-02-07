Genshin Impact Heizou: Height details, rarity, release roadmap, and every leak so far

Genshin Impact leaks may have revealed more information about Shikanoin Heizou, an upcoming Inazuman character who seems to have a pretty unique design.

Heizou has become quite popular in the game's community even though he has never had a verified leak, which makes these appearance and model leaks even more interesting. The latest leaks have stated that Heizou may be the smallest male character released so far, which puts him below even Xiao in height.

Players can find out more about these Heizou leaks here, along with possible release information and more.

Genshin Impact leaks: Heizou's appearance details and more

The newest Shikanoin Heizou leaks come from Ubatcha, though they are still not confirmed, so fans should take them with a grain of salt. They state that out of all the male characters so far in the game, Heizou will be the smallest.

This might be surprising to some fans, as they may have expected Xiao to remain the smallest male in the game, but it seems like Heizou may take that spot. Given that Xiao is only 160 centimeters tall, this would make Heizou quite a small character.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (170/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Unverified - NoLifeguard] More sussy leaks from this currently unverified source, please take with generous amounts of salt.



- Ayato has "medium-short hair (not long)"

- Heizou has a moustache

- Dendro is not arriving with Chasm in 2.7

- Possible new artifact set for Ayato [Unverified - NoLifeguard] More sussy leaks from this currently unverified source, please take with generous amounts of salt.- Ayato has "medium-short hair (not long)"- Heizou has a moustache- Dendro is not arriving with Chasm in 2.7- Possible new artifact set for Ayato https://t.co/NiZYnCyh7Z

However, previous leaks detailing Heizou's appearance have also stated that he will have a mustache on his in-game model. This would be quite strange to see on a character so short, and it may conflict with the previous leaks.

Most leakers seem to agree that he will use the teenage male body type, though, so it's hard to determine this as accurate. If it is, though, he may be the first playable character in Genshin Impact to sport facial hair.

Heizou release leaks

This Genshin Impact leak comes from AI-Chan, who has stated that half of their leaks are accurate, so players should definitely take these lightly. Still, some of their predictions may be true, which would mean that Shikanoin Heizou won't be releasing until update 2.7. He would also be a 5-star character, according to these leaks, making him a featured banner option around May 11 or June 1.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star [Update - Questionable]Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Update - Questionable]Heizou being in 2.6 may have been incorrect. He is still a 4 star however and when he does come, he will be released alongside his own Hangout Quest. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

However, conflicting leaks have been posted by Ubatcha, stating that Heizou will remain a 4-star character but will not arrive during update 2.6. It is hard to determine which of these posts is accurate as not much datamined information exists about Heizou. The only concrete information that fans have is that his model skeleton exists in the game, which proves that he may be coming in the future.

Genshin Impact characters are often leaked far in advance, but for Shikanoin Heizou it seems fans may have to wait a bit longer for concrete information.

