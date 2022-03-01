Time and Wind quest walkthrough for Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Genshin Impact has many hidden world quests which go unnoticed if players are not into exploration or talking to NPCs. One such hidden world quest is “Time and Wind,” which is located on a secret unmarked island off the coast of Starsnatch Cliff.

Players can visit the island either by gliding using Amber (minimum 208 stamina) or making an ice bridge with a cryo character like Kaeya. The latter method is guaranteed, but the process is longer. Here is everything players need to do after reaching the nameless island.

Genshin Impact: Time and Wind quest walkthrough (March 2022)

It is worth noting that players must have at least one Anemo character in the party to progress through the “Time and Wind” world quest.

Players can begin the quest by discovering a hidden notebook after destroying a rock on the southern side of the island. This hidden notebook will contain some lore and clues that players will need to solve the hidden puzzle.

After discovering the notebook, players should follow these steps:

Read the notebook and interact with the sundial

Change the in-game clock to 0200 hours

Players must use their Elemental Sight to find a wind cluster and use any Anemo ability to shatter it. The wind cluster will shatter into three pieces and spread across the hidden island

Players will have to use their Elemental Sight once again to gather these pieces, but they can only do so between 0200 and 1700 hours in Genshin Impact time. The three clusters are located on the top of a pillar, a rock on the northwest beach, and ahead of a rock on the southern beach.

After dispersing all three pieces, players will have to fight the Eye of the Storm, which will later escape from the nameless island when it is low on health. A wind current will also appear at the same time, which players can use to eventually reach the Thousand Winds temple in Mondstadt.

Here, players will get to interact with a nearby NPC named Henry after defeating a small group of monsters. After speaking with Henry, players will have to, once again, turn the in-game clock to between 0200 and 1700 hours, allowing them to destroy 4 more orbs that have surrounded the sundial near Thousand Winds Temple.

Doing so will spawn the Eye of the Storm along with additional monsters for players to fight. Talking to Henry again after defeating the monsters will award players Adventure Rank EXP, Primogems and more.

