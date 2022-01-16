Time and Wind quest walkthrough for Genshin Impact

Time and Wind is easily one of the most confusing and tiring quests that Genshin Impact players can discover in Mondstadt. From finding a nameless island to defeating the Eye of the Storm twice, it takes a lot of effort to complete it.

Players can initiate the quest by visiting the nameless island that is visible from the Starsnatch Cliff. From that location, they can either glide with Venti (minimum 208 stamina) or use Cryo characters like Kaeya to freeze the water and use it as a path. However, the latter is a much longer and tedious process.

Glide from this location to reach the nameless island (Image via Genshin Impact)

After reaching the island, here's everything players need to do to complete the Time and Wind quest.

How to complete Time and Wind quest in Genshin Impact

On the southern beach of the island, players will find a rock and a shovel on the ground. By investigating, they'll discover how to activate the sun dial in the middle.

Next, players have to set the time to 2:00 AM and use their Elemental Sight to find clusters of wind. The first cluster is right behind the sun dial and dispersing it reveals the other three.

The Elemental Sight helps in finding these clusters as players will be able to see lines that head towards them. It is worth noting that an Anemo attack is the only way to disperse a cluster.

The three clusters are located on the top of a pillar, a rock on the north west beach, and ahead of a rock on the southern beach.

Now, players will have to defeat the Eye of the Storm boss. The best strategy is using Hydro and Cryo characters together when it touches the ground. With this elemental combination, the Eye of the Storm freezes and players can easily deal damage.

How to find the Eye of the Storm after it escapes

Interestingly, the Eye of the Storm later escapes the nameless island owing to which traveler and Paimon chase it through a wind path. The pair eventually reach the Thousand Winds temple in Mondstadt, where they need to find the Eye of the Storm yet again.

The final step is to set the time to 2:00 AM and use elemental sight to find the boss. This time, it will be stronger and some slimes will also spawn nearby.

After completing the boss fight, Genshin Impact players just need to talk to Henry Morton and collect the rewards that include Primogems, Hero's Wit, and more.

