How to uncover the secret of the Uninhabited Island in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has an open world full of mysteries and puzzles to solve and players will need to explore to track down all of these secrets.

The Uninhabited Island is an island far off the coast of Mondstadt that players can reach via several methods and uncovering the secret of this island will take them on a journey through artifacts lost to time.

Players can gain a good amount of rewards by uncovering this secret, so if they want to figure out this puzzle they can read it here.

Genshin Impact: How to uncover the Uninhabited Island's secret

i went to a hidden island on genshin i saw on tik tok pic.twitter.com/QXHU8OvvBQ — cherry MIKU100 (@cherr1core) January 24, 2021

The Uninhabited Island is an island off the coast of Mondstadt that players can reach either by bridging across the ocean with a Cryo character or gliding from the top of Starsnatch Cliff with Anemo characters.

Once they reach this mysterious island, players will be prompted to discover the secrets that this place holds. They are free to explore the island and should definitely pick up some of the hidden loot that can be found, like a precious chest on the back of the island.

The Hidden Notebook (Image via MonkeyKingHero)

Uncovering the secret of this inconspicuous island will require players to find a hidden notebook that has been buried under a rock on the far side of the island.

Players have several options to break the rock, but a claymore or plunging attack will do it the fastest. Once players pick up this notebook, they can proceed to the next part of the quest.

Also read: Natlan in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Pyro nation so far

How to complete this quest:

After uncovering the secret, players will be tasked with finishing the Time and Wind quest, this will take them on a journey and even pit them against a powerful foe.

Players will need to hone their puzzle solving skills to finish this quest, but if they need a guide they can find one here:

Genshin Impact Time and Wind quest: How to find and reach the secret island?

Completing this quest will reward players with a good sum of Primogems and Adventure Rank EXP, making it definitely worth the time investment.

Genshin Impact players will want to explore their worlds to the fullest to uncover all of the hidden treasures and this island quest is definitely one that shouldn't be missed.

Also read: Murata in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Pyro Archon and The God of War so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul