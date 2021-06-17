Genshin Impact Time and Wind quest: How to find and reach the secret island?

Genshin Impact has many quests to uncover and complete, and this quest may be one that players have overlooked during their journeys. The Time and Wind quest is a hidden Mondstadt quest that will task players with reaching a far off island and completing a puzzle for some great rewards.

This is one of Genshin Impact's hidden world quests, so players may not have completed it yet, so this could provide them with some easy AR EXP and Primogems. Players can find the solution to the hidden Time and Wind quest here.

Genshin Impact: How to begin the Time and Wind quest

Completing this Genshin Impact hidden quest requires some puzzle skill, and the ability to cross the ocean, so players should be prepared for a challenge.

Players can begin this quest by reaching the hidden island off the coast of Starsnatch Cliff. They can head to this island via two methods, either by gliding with Venti or two Anemo characters and Stamina buffing foods, or by bridging across the ocean with a Cryo character like Kaeya. Once players reach this island, they can begin the quest.

Hidden Island Location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The quest begins once players uncover a hidden notebook on the island after destroying a rock on the southern side. This Ragged Notebook will provide players with the clues they need to complete this hidden puzzle.

Players will need to head back to the sundial in the middle of the island and activate their Elemental Sight to see lines that show several mysterious orbs located around the island.

The Mysterious Orbs being destroyed (Image via Gamers Heroes)

Players will need to use their Elemental Sight to locate these mysterious orbs all around the island. However, these orbs will only appear between the times of 2:00 AM to 5:00 PM in Genshin Impact time.

Players will need to destroy these orbs with an Anemo ability to progress in the quest. Once these orbs are destroyed, players will begin the second phase of this hidden quest.

How to complete the Time and Wind quest in Genshin Impact:

Facing the Eye of the Storm (Image via Gamers Heroes )

Once Genshin Impact players destroy all of these orbs, they will summon an Eye of the Storm who will begin to attack. Players will need to fend off this massive enemy, and once its health has been lowered enough it will flee back to the mainland. Players will be able to give chase with a wind current that spawns and they can glide all the way back to the shore.

Players should make sure to grab this Precious chest before they leave the island, as this wind current will disappear when they leave.

After they arrive back at the mainland, players will have to face off against even more enemies before interacting with an NPC named Henry. After speaking with Henry, they will have to return the time to 2:00 AM to 5:00 PM in Genshin, allowing for them to destroy 4 more orbs that have surrounded the sundial near Thousand Winds Temple.

The final four orbs (Image via Gamers Heroes )

After destroying these four orbs, Genshin Impact players will have to fight several more enemies including the Eye of the Storm, and once they defeat them all they can speak to Henry for the reward. Players will receive 500 AR EXP, 60k Mora, and 60 Primogems for completing this hidden quest.

Genshin Impact has a world full of quests to complete, and players will have to keep their eyes peeled if they want to complete every quest they can.

