Who does Erika Harlarcher voice in Genshin Impact?

Voice actors like Erika Harlarcher help Genshin Impact players in choosing their favorite characters. The voice is the only real aspect of the animated characters, which is why miHoYo always relies on the best artists.

Erika Harlarcher is one of the most well-known voice artists in the anime industry. She's also worked on several video games, and has always been a fan-favorite.

Here's everything players need to know about Erika Harlarcher's role in Genshin Impact.

Erika Harlarcher is the voice behind the Anemo Archon in Genshin Impact

Venti, the Anemo Archon, is voiced by none other than Erika Harlarcher. She is the English voice actor for the character, and fans have heavily appreciated her work so far.

The five-star playable character is still one of the best for crowd control in the Spiral Abyss. Despite the arrival of Kazuha, Venti has his own place and will soon be available in a rerun banner (patch 2.6, 2.7, or 2.8).

Venti is the first Archon that players come across on their journey through Teyvat. Compared to Zhongli and Raiden Shogun, he's much more lively and likable.

From his unreal alcohol tolerance to cat allergies, Venti's personality has a plethora of interesting elements. To say the least, Erika has incorporated all these traits while voicing the character, and has portrayed him perfectly.

Other anime and video game characters played by Erika Harlarcher

It is no surprise that prior to Genshin Impact, Erika Harlarcher has worked on a ton of anime series and video games. Some of her most popular roles include:

Kurapika - Hunter x Hunter

- Hunter x Hunter Violet Evergarden- Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (video game)

in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (video game) Hildy in Fairy Tale Forest

in Fairy Tale Forest Elizabeth- The Seven Deadly Sins

It is evident that Erika Harlarcher is an experienced voice actor with exceptional versatility.

As per prominent leakers in the community, Venti will soon return in one of the quests in patch 2.6. Moreover, the upcoming Anemo DMG buffs in the 2.6 Spiral Abyss hint towards his rerun banner.

All in all, the Anemo Archon will always be one of the most beloved Genshin Impact characters and Erika Harlarcher has played a huge role in it. The voice actor plays the role of Noriko Kurosawa in Corpse Factory, and we wish her luck for the upcoming project.

