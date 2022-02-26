Best Genshin Impact team comps for Yae Miko (February 2022)

Some Genshin Impact players might be disappointed with Yae Miko's overall performance, but there are some team comps where she can shine.

She isn't splashable into any team comp, so players should look to accentuate her strengths and (especially) minimize her flaws. One of her best strengths is at C4, which can boost allies' Electro DMG Bonus by 20% when her Elemental Skill deals damage. Aside from that, she's primarily a sub-DPS option.

Examples of her flaws include:

Elemental Burst requires 90 Energy

Questionable AI on her Elemental Skill

She's frail

She doesn't offer much to team comps except raw damage

The 90 Energy requirement can be patched up by slotting her in a team that has a good battery, while healers can help deal with her fragility.

Ideal team comps for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact (February 2022)

Some team comps are more ideal than others in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

One of the best party members that Yae Miko could ever ask for is the Raiden Shogun. Her ability to act as a terrific battery and boost her allies' Elemental Burst DMG is a substantial boon to Yae Miko's viability. Hence, most of the best team comps for her will include Raiden Shogun in some capacity.

Examples of her allies include:

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Kujou Sara

Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Jean

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Kazuha

Raiden Shogun will always be the main DPS option in these teams while also offering terrific support for her allies as a battery. Yae Miko's primary purpose is to always get some Sesshou Sakuras on the field with her Elemental Skill before swapping to another unit.

Bennett is a reliable and safe option (Image via miHoYo)

Bennett is as splashable as he usually is, providing excellent buffs and healing for his team. A C6 Kujou Sara is another superb option, as she can boost the Electro CRIT DMG of her allies.

Jean and Kazuha are also good options to include in a possible team comp. Jean can provide healing and reduce the Elemental Resistance of nearby foes, while Kazuha offers excellent CC and overall damage.

Eula teams in Genshin Impact

Eula greatly appreciates a character who can constantly apply Electro DMG (Image via miHoYo)

One character that greatly synergizes with Yae Miko is Eula, as the former character can constantly provide Electro DMG with her Elemental Skill. By doing so, Eula can trigger Superconduct, which reduces an enemy's Physical Resistance and thus enables her to do more damage.

An example of some team comp featuring Yae Miko in Genshin Impact would include:

Eula + Raiden Shogun + Diona

Eula + Fischl + Diona

Fischl can act as a F2P battery option instead of Raiden Shogun, while Diona provides shields and healing for the team.

Taser teams in Genshin Impact

A taser team is a Genshin Impact term for a team that implements both Hydro and Electro units for the Electro-Charged Elemental Reaction. In this case, Yae Miko would provide the Electro, often alongside Raiden Shogun once more.

Some team comps that would feature her in Genshin Impact include:

Raiden Shogun or Fischl + Kokomi or Xingqiu or Mona + Kazuha or Venti or Sucrose

Kokomi would be the ideal Hydro user due to her healing capabilities, but the other two options can work depending on what the player has. Similarly, Kazuha and Venti are excellent 5-star characters, while Sucrose is a good budget option in Genshin Impact.

