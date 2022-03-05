Genshin Impact redeem codes in March 2022: How to get Primogems fast

Genshin Impact players are always on the hunt for easy Primogems, as these special items are required for wishes, especially on featured banners. These redeem codes can be found in various places, including the game's official Twitter account.

Fans who need some extra Primogems will want to utilize these codes, as they are a quick and easy way to acquire this valuable resource. Unfortunately, many redeem codes expire quickly after going live, so users will need to input them fast if they want the rewards.

Genshin Impact: Redeem codes that work in March 2022

🍉felix🍉 read bio (please) @Aerinon Is there any active genshin redeem code? I need it so bad Is there any active genshin redeem code? I need it so bad 😭

Not many redeem codes are currently available as of March 202, as most have expired by this point in the month. Fans will need to wait until the game's next update livestream to get several redeem codes worth hundreds of Primogems.

However, there are still a few currently active codes, and gamers can take advantage of them for some easy rewards. Here are the currently active codes in Genshin Impact 2.5:

ZSPDKSC3V8V5: 60x Primogems and 5x Adventurer's Experience

60x Primogems and 5x Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT – 50x Primogems and 3x Heroes Wits

These codes can add up to a decent chunk of Primogems if players use them, and they can almost get enough for a free wish. Fans won't want to miss out on this easy source of Primogems, as every single gem counts when pulling for a new character like Kamisato Ayato or on the upcoming rerun banners.

Users who really need Primogems will want to try these codes and get the extra resources.

daily archons @archondaily 10 DAYS TILL RAIDEN RERUN 10 DAYS TILL RAIDEN RERUN https://t.co/4aFvwWKXOa

With the game featuring the return of Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi, players will want to save up their gems if they plan on summoning either of these powerful 5-stars.

Inazuma looks to take center stage in the coming updates, and gathering all of its unique characters will take a lot of gems.

How to use the redeem code

Redeeming codes in-game is straightforward, and fans can easily follow this quick guide to gather their gems. To access the redemption menu, players will need to head to their in-game settings, hit the account tab, and click the Redeem Code button. Otherwise, they can go to the game's official code redemption website to input the codes.

Genshin Impact's redeem codes are a great way to get some easy gems without needing to do any work.

