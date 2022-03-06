Best artifacts to farm for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi rerun banners are coming to Genshin Impact 2.5 in a few days. Players now have a chance to get them from their rerun banners, which will be available from March 8-29, 2022. Raiden Shogun and Kokomi are great support characters who are very F2P friendly to build.

Players who want to obtain them should start farming artifact sets for them. There are many viable artifact options for both of these characters, which depends on which type of build the players are going for. Here are the best artifacts that players should farm for Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact.

Starting with Electro Archon first, Raiden Shogun is one of the best battery in Genshin Impact. She has a unique set of abilities where stacking energy recharge on her will increase the damage output of her elemental burst.

The best artifact to support this is the four-piece Emblem of Severed Fates (EOSF), which provides an additional 20% energy recharge and increases elemental burst damage by 25%. A maximum of 75% damage increase can be reached. This artifact set is the best-in-slot set for Raiden Shogun.

While there are other artifacts set that players can opt for, the damage output will be less than the Emblem of Severed Fates. It is worth noting that players need to focus on ER/ATK% or Electro DMG Bonus/Crit main stats while farming Raiden Shogun artifacts.

The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, Sangonomiya Kokomi, is an excellent support unit that has become quite famous as a healer and hydro enabler. One of her talents, Flawless Strategy, increases her healing bonus by 25% but decreases her Crit Rate by 100%. Despite the fact that Kokomi cannot Crit her attacks, she has the potential to do the most consistent amount of damage among the other characters in Genshin Impact. There are two particular builds that most players go for.

For a more support-type build, players need to focus on Kokomi’s healing and 100% uptime on her elemental skill. Kokomi’s healing is scaled off her max health, so players need to focus their main stats on HP%/HP%/HP% or Healing Bonus. The best artifacts to farm for a support-type Kokomi are the four-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and Maiden Beloved.

The four-piece set of Tenacity of the Millelith increases Kokomi’s health by 20%, and every time her elemental skill hits an opponent, the attack of nearby party members increases by 20% for three seconds. This effect can be triggered every 0.3 seconds. The four-piece set of Maiden Beloved increases Kokomi’s healing effectiveness by 15%, and using an elemental skill or burst increases the healing received by all party members by 20% for 10 seconds.

For a more DPS-type build, players need to focus on ATK%/Hydro DMG Bonus/HP% or Healing Bonus. The best artifacts for a DPS build are the four-piece set of Ocean-Hued Clams, which increases her healing bonus by 15% and a certain amount of healing that she provides to nearby party members will be converted to damage. This is the best-in-slot artifact set for Kokomi if players want to deal damage to nearby enemies while healing all nearby party members.

