5 things you must know about the next Genshin Impact event ‘Of Drink A-Dreaming’

Genshin Impact's 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' event is coming out soon, so Travelers should know what this event is all about. It's officially scheduled to launch on March 10, 2022, and there aren't too many requirements impeding a player's ability to participate in it.

It's essentially an event where the player gets to act like a bartender. This will be the first time the Traveler gets to do this sort of activity, so they should know some minor things prior to the event's launch.

Note: Of Drink A-Dreaming cannot be done in Co-Op mode in Genshin Impact.

Five things that Genshin Impact players should know about the upcoming 'Of Drink A-Dreaming' event

#5 - How to mix drinks

A player mixing a drink in this event (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers should know that this event will have them picking several ingredients, including any of the customer's special requests. Once Genshin Impact players have finished selecting their ingredients, they will need to mix them in a specific order (for example; down, down, up).

Afterward, they must enter it into either a small, medium, or large cup. Travelers will see both generic NPCs and some familiar faces during the Of Drink A-Dreaming event.

#4 - Characters featured in Of Drink A-Dreaming

Genshin Impact players should know that some playable characters have a small role in this event. The ones leaked to show up are:

Beidou

Diluc

Eula

Jean

Kaeya

Lisa

Ningguang

Rosaria

Shenhe

Zhongli

Each character will have their own favorite drink that they will ask the player to mix for them.

#3 - Rewards

The listed rewards from the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

The main draw of any Genshin Impact event is the rewards. Of Drink A-Dreaming will bestow the following items on players who complete everything:

Celebration: Binge Vessel namecard

An event-exclusive Furnishing

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Genshin Impact players should know that completing all of the Tavern Tales will give them the event-exclusive Furnishing. Similarly, unlocking all drink recipes will provide them with the new namecard.

#2 - Duration

There are two durations worth discussing:

Event duration: 10:00 on March 10, 2022 to 3:59 March 21, 2022

10:00 on March 10, 2022 to 3:59 March 21, 2022 Of Drink A-Dreaming: Afterword: 4:00 on March 21, 2022 to 3:59 on March 24, 2022

Once the event is over, the Afterword quest will become available. To begin, Travelers must speak to Luka. There are currently no official details about this quest or its rewards.

#1 - Requirements

Of Drink A-Dreaming isn't the game's average filler event. Instead, there are several requirements that players should have completed:

Adventure Rank 28+

Completed "The Crane Returns on the Wind"

Completed "Aphros Delos Chapter: Act 1- The Spindrift Shall Never Return to the Sea"

While the first requirement is self-explanatory, it's worth mentioning that the second one is tied to the Archon Quest series. Aphros Delos refers to Eula's Story Quest, and it won't require a Story Key during the event's duration.

Thus, any player seeking to save their Story Keys can wait until the event to complete her Story Quest.

