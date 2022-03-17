5 best Genshin Impact characters to use in 2.5 Spiral Abyss (Phase-3)

Genshin Impact changes the Spiral Abyss every fortnight and has recently been reset to phase 3 of version 2.5. With every reset, changes in enemy lineups and leyline disorders can be noticed by the community. Players can complete all the floors after the Spiral Abyss reset to claim 600 Primogems.

The current Blessings of the Abyssal Moon favors electro-charged, and overload teams where any type of attack dealt with opponents affected by Electro will create shockwaves dealing true damage. This shockwave will be triggered every 2 seconds.

The article will cover the five best characters players can use in phase-3 of the Spiral Abyss.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact: 5 best characters, including Xingqiu to use for 2.5 Spiral Abyss (Phase-3)

5) Beidou/ Fischl

Character card of Beidou and Fishcl (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both the characters use Electro vision and can easily trigger high damage electro-charged or overload reactions. However, Beidou is a sub-DPS whose damage comes from her elemental burst, and Fischl is an off-field damage dealer using her elemental skill. Players can choose which character to use according to the teams’ requirements.

Fischl should be prioritized in teams that are focused on single target damage, whereas Beidou should be used when dealing area of effect (AoE) damage.

4) Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is one of the best supports in Genshin Impact and is one of the most used four-star characters in the Spiral Abyss. As a sub-DPS, Xingqiu is known for his fast Hydro application through his elemental skill and elemental burst. This allows him to trigger multiple reactions in electro-charged teams.

Players can take advantage of his fast Hydro application by pairing him with characters that can deal high explosive damage, such as Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, and many more. Players should definitely use him for better clear times in the Spiral Abyss.

3) Kokomi

Sangonomiya Kokomi is quite an underrated character, and many players don't realize how good she can be in Spiral Abyss. The current Spiral Abyss allows Kokomi to shine with her ability to heal and be a hydro enabler in electro-charged teams. The Spiral Abyss does not allow food to heal or revive party members, so having a healer with multiple roles to fill is extremely valuable.

Her elemental skill summons a water creature that heals and applies wet status to enemies at intervals. Players can build their Kokomi as either a pure healer, sub-DPS, or buffer by equipping Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer on her.

2) Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is no wonder that Kazuha is included in this list. The five-star Anemo character is one of the best crowd controllers on the Genshin Impact roster. His ability to crowd control is very broken in the Spiral Abyss, where time is of the essence.

Kazuha is broken when added to element-based teams since he can increase the team’s elemental damage. One of his passive talents grants party members additional elemental damage based on his Elemental Mastery.

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun is hands down the best character to use with the current Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. Players can use her as an off-field damage dealer using her Elemental skill or as an AoE DPS with her Elemental burst. With the current blessing, Raiden Shogun’s abilities make it easy to create shockwaves to deal additional damage to opponents.

She brings great value to electro-charged and overload lineups with her elemental skill as well as her ability to provide energy to the entire party. This allows players to keep spamming elemental bursts.

