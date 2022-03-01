Best artifacts and weapons to farm for Raiden Shogun ahead of her Genshin Impact 2.5 rerun

Genshin Impact 2.5 is a week away from entering its second phase where players will see Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner. The Electro Archon is an absolute must-have unit on the entire roster.

Raiden Shogun is one of the best 5-star support characters with a unique kit that allows her to provide energy to party members while dealing damage on the field. There is plenty of time for players to farm artifacts and weapons for Raiden Shogun if they plan to go for her.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Best artifacts and weapons to farm for Raiden Shogun ahead of her rerun banner

Required artifacts

A look at Raiden Shogun's requirements in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun's entire kit revolves around providing energy to the whole party while dealing massive electro damage to enemies. She also has passive talents that increase her damage output when stacked with tons of Energy Recharges.

Her Elemental Skill has initial skill damage and then every time an active party member hits an opponent, the skill also deals coordinated electro damage to opponents.

Raiden’s Elemental Burst multipliers at higher levels are great. They make her suitable for nuke builds as well, where she can one-hit a few boss enemies in Genshin Impact.

The best artifact set that players can readily farm before her rerun banner is the four-piece set of Emblem of Severed Fate. The two-piece set bonus provides 20% Energy Recharge whereas the four-piece set bonus increases Elemental Burst damage by 25% of Energy Recharge.

Players can achieve a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way. This artifact is tailor-made for her to take advantage of high-energy recharges to dish out immense damage with her Elemental Skill and Elemental Bursts. Players should also aim for ER/ATK/Crit main stats on the artifacts.

It is recommended to have Raiden Shogun’s Energy Recharge anywhere between 200-300% for maximum damage outputs and to get optimum rotations in team compositions.

Recommended weapons

Talking about her weapons, Raiden Shogun has a lot of choices to pick from. She has many viable 5-star weapons as well as F2P friendly weapons that complement her. Here are some of the 5-star weapons suitable for her in Genshin Impact:

Engulfing Lightning

Staff of Homa

Primordial Jade Cutter

Skyward Spine

Some of the 4-star and F2P friendly weapons for Raiden Shogun are:

The Catch (F2P friendly)

Favonius Lance

Deathmarch

Prototype Starglitter (F2P friendly)

Blackcliff Pole

Wavebreaker's Fin

Dragons Bane

Raiden Shogun is set to return in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.5 and players should definitely give her rerun banner a try regardless of whether they have enough primogems. She is an excellent unit to have in the party and if skipped, there’s no guarantee players will see her rerun banner again anytime soon.

