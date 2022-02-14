Best 4-star weapons and F2P polearms for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is returning to Genshin Impact with the 2.5 update, and her rerun banner will be available during the second half alongside Kokomi.

Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon, is easily one of the best support characters in the game. Her damage primarily relies on the Elemental Burst, where she summons a sword for some time and deals constant Electro damage.

While the Engulfing Lightning is the best-in-slot five-star weapon for Ei, there are some decent F2P and four-star alternatives as well.

Best four-star weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

1) The Catch

The Catch can be unlocked by fishing, which is not the most fun thing to do in Genshin Impact. However, getting this F2P weapon is certainly worth the effort. It has an Energy Recharge (45.9% ER at Lv. 90) sub-stat and the following passive ability:

Increases Elemental DMG by 16% and Elemental Burst Crit Rate by 6%.

It is evident that The Catch is tailor-made for burst DPS units like Raiden Shogun and Xiangling. It solely focuses on the Elemental Burst, and significantly increases the damage output.

The ER sub-stat also helps in getting the burst before the cooldown ends.

2) Wavebreaker's Fin

Wavebreaker's Fin Polearm has a great passive ability that increases Elemental Burst DMG upto 40%. This is obviously great on Raiden Shogun and the ATK% sub-stat (13.8% at Lv. 90) also increases the damage.

Wavebreaker's Fin is good enough to be compared to The Catch. It might not give Energy Recharge, but players can balance the numbers with artifacts.

Many players have claimed that Raiden works more efficiently with this Polearm than the Catch, and it seems to be a never-ending debate.

3) Favonius Lance

Energy Recharge is one of the most desirable stats on Raiden Shogun because it buffs her Electro damage. Hence, Favonius Lance is a worthy four-star weapon that has Energy Recharge as the sub-stat, and the passive ability also generates energy on Crit hits.

Just like the other Favonius weapons in Genshin Impact, this polearm focuses on energy regeneration that indirectly buffs the damage output of the Electro Archon.

4) Prototype Starglitter

Another F2P weapon that can be paired with Raiden Shogun is the Prototype Starglitter. It has an Energy Recharge sub-stat and gives 45.9% ER at Lv. 90.

Having said that, the passive ability of this weapon focuses on increasing the Normal and Charged Attack DMG of a character after using the Elemental Skill. This passive is practically useless considering Raiden's off-field Elemental Skill DMG, but Prototype Starglitter can still be a viable option for the ER.

5) Kitain Cross Spear

Kitain Cross Spear is not the best four-star Polearm for Raiden because of its Elemental Mastery sub-stat. It was introduced in Genshin Impact with the Inazuma region, and is craftable.

However, if players are planning to make a team with Xingqiu and Sucrose which uses reactions like Electro-Charged, this spear might be beneficial.

The passive ability increases Elemental Skill DMG and helps in energy regeneration. If players do not have any of the Polearms mentioned above, they can rely on this weapon.

It is worth noting that the Dragon's Bane Polearm in Genshin Impact also gives Elemental Mastery, but its passive is restricted to Hydro and Pyro damage that have no relation to the God of Electro.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee