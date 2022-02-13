How to fish in Genshin Impact Mobile and PC

The ability to use fishing rods to capture fish in Genshin Impact is unlocked by completing the quest, "Exploding Population."

Using a fishing rod is entirely different from swimming to capture different types of bass. The latter option will only give players the Fish cooking ingredient, whereas the former option gives them a specific fish.

Fishing is largely the same across all platforms, although the controls will be slightly different. This article will focus solely on how it works for mobile devices and on PC.

Here is how players can fish in Genshin Impact (Mobile and PC)

It's a simple minigame for the most part (Image via Genshin Impact)

The "Exploding Population" quest has no prerequisites, so Travelers can do it as soon as they desire. That quest will essentially give players the basic information necessary to fish in this game, such as how fishing works. Genshin Impact's fishing system includes a few minor caveats for players to remember, such as:

Types of rods

Types of bait

Fish spawn in specific locations

Times sometimes play a factor in various spawns

To catch them in Genshin Impact, players must use the correct bait and have the fish bite. Once they do so, Travelers will get into a fishing minigame. The point of this minigame is to raise or lower the tension for a set amount of time until they're caught.

Fishing for mobile players

Travelers must approach a fishing location, and they should see a "Fishing" prompt. Tap on that and then select the appropriate rod and bait they wish to use. Changing any of those settings can also be done by clicking on their associated icon.

Once the player is satisfied with everything, they can click on "Start Fishing" to try and catch some fish. There should be several buttons on the bottom right once the player starts to fish:

A Fishing Rod: Tap on it to start fishing, let go to drop it in the desired location.

Tap on it to start fishing, let go to drop it in the desired location. A Fishing Hook: Only appears when the player drops the fishing hook into the water. Tap on it to withdraw.

Only appears when the player drops the fishing hook into the water. Tap on it to withdraw. A Fishing Rod with a Splash: Only appears when a fish bites. Tap on it to start the minigame. Afterward, the player needs to tap on it or let go of it to raise and lower the gauge, respectively.

Only appears when a fish bites. Tap on it to start the minigame. Afterward, the player needs to tap on it or let go of it to raise and lower the gauge, respectively. Bait: Tap on it to change bait.

Tap on it to change bait. An Arrow: Tap on it to leave.

Fishing for PC players

PC players fish similarly to how mobile players do it. The main difference is the controls and shortcuts. For example, they have to approach a fishing spot and press 'F' to start fishing by default.

They also use the left click for all fishing rod-related actions. Right-clicking will change the player's bait while pressing the space bar allows them to leave.

Every fish and the type of bait they use

Travelers can craft bait (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are currently four types of bait in Genshin Impact. Fruit Paste Bait is required for:

Medaka

Glaze Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher

Crystalfish

False Worm bait is required for:

Brown Shirakodai

Purple Shirakodai

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Abiding Angelfish

Raimei Angelfish

Redrot Bait is required for:

Lunged Stickleback

Betta

Venomspine Fish

Akai Maou

Snowstrider

Fake Fly Bait is required for:

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Pufferfish

Bitter Pufferfish

Divda Ray

Formalo Ray

Nantuck sells the formulas for the baits (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read Article Continues below

If the player wants to get new bait formulas, they need to exchange some Medaka for them; Redrot Bait, False Worm Bait, and Fake Fly Bait all require three Medaka each. Once the player has nine Medaka for all three formulas, they can exchange them with Nantuck, who is located east of Mondstadt.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like fishing in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes so far