How to get baits for fishing in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players currently have four fishing baits to choose from in version 2.1.

These four baits are Fruit Paste, Redrot, Fake Fly, and False Worm. By default, only Fruit Paste is available at the beginning. The other three baits require the player to unlock their formulas. Afterward, the player must create them with the appropriate resources at a crafting bench.

All formulas are available from Nantuck (located near Mondstadt). Each blueprint costs three Medaka, so that players will need nine in total. It's worth noting that Genshin Impact players should do the Exploding Population quest to unlock the new fishing mechanic (and get their first fishing rod).

How to get fishing bait in Genshin Impact

This is what Nantuck looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

Four types of fishing bait are available in Genshin Impact 2.1. The first one is Fruit Paste. Players can craft ten of them by placing one Sunsietta and one Wheat. One can get its formula by doing the Exploding Population quest.

Redrot is another type of bait in Genshin Impact. One can craft ten of them by using one Dendrobium and one Fowl. Fake Fly is a different bait, and ten of them are made by utilizing one Sakura Bloom and one Horsetail.

Finally, Genshin Impact players can acquire ten False Worm Bait by using one Slime Condensate and one Berry at a crafting table.

Important information on fishing bait

This is where Nantuck is located (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows players where they can find Nantuck. He is the vendor that sells the new fishing bait formulas. If players need some Medaka, they can always head back to the Cider Lake fishing spot seen in the Exploding Population quest. Of course, there are also alternative Medaka fishing spots.

Either way, players only need nine Medaka to have every fishing bait formula in Genshin Impact.

Certain fish can only be caught with specific fishing bait. It doesn't differ from location to location; instead, it only varies from fish to fish. It also takes three real-life days for fish to respawn in their fishing spots.

Fish that can be caught with Fruit Paste Bait

Medaka are required to unlock the other fishing bait blueprints (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The following fish can be caught with Fruit Paste Bait in Genshin Impact:

Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Glaze Medaka

Dawncatcher is only available at night, and the Crystalfish is only available during the day.

Fish that can be caught with Redrot Bait

The following fish can be caught with Redrot Bait in Genshin Impact:

Lunged Stickleback

Betta

Venomspine Fish

Akai Maou

Snowstrider

All of these fish are only available at night in Genshin Impact.

Fish that can be caught with Fake Fly Bait

Pufferfish require Fake Fly Bait (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following fish can be caught with Fake Fly Bait in Genshin Impact:

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Pufferfish

Bitter Pufferfish

All of these fish are active in both the day and night.

Fish that can be caught with False Worm Bait

The following fish can be caught with False Worm Bait in Genshin Impact:

Brown Shirakodai

Purple Shirakodai

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Abiding Angelfish

Raimei Angelfish

Also Read

The Raimei Angelfish is only available at night. The rest of these fish are active in the daytime.

Edited by R. Elahi