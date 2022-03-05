Genshin Impact Beidou build guide: Best artifact, weapons and roles (March 2022)

Genshin Impact has characters with a lot of unique playstyles and Captain Beidou is no exception. The captain of the Crux is one of the most popular female characters that was introduced to players in the early stages of the game.

Beidou is an excellent four-star character who can be the main DPS of the team or an off-field damage dealer.

Those playing the game during version 2.0 also received a free copy of Beidou from the "Thunder Sojourn" event. Players with multiple constellations in Beidou should not sleep on her and instead, build her to clear quests, challenges, Spiral Abyss, and more.

OPEN 📩 @babufess babu! uncrowned lord of the ocean mba beidou di floor 12-3 first half *chef's kiss*



babu! uncrowned lord of the ocean mba beidou di floor 12-3 first half *chef's kiss* https://t.co/CDaFlsA2Nq

Here is everything players need to know about the best artifact sets and weapons that Beidou builds in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best build, artifacts, and weapons for Beidou (March 2022)

Best artifacts and weapons for Beidou build in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

With an energy cost of 80, Beidou has one of the best off-field elemental bursts in Genshin Impact and requires tons of energy recharge to maintain 100% uptime on her elemental burst.

Her elemental burst Stormbreaker summons lightning that deals electro damage when the active character hits enemies with normal or charged moves. The lightning discharge also jumps from one enemy to another, making it a great ability to use on multiple enemies.

Additionally, her elemental burst increases resistance to interruption and decreases the damage taken.

The best artifact sets for Beidou are:

Emblem of the Severed Fates (ESOF) - The new four-piece set is the current meta build followed by the community. The two-piece set bonus provides + 20% energy recharge and the four-piece set bonus increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be reached.

Noblesse Oblige - This artifact set increases elemental burst damage by 20% and increases all the party member attacks by 20% for 12 seconds

Thundersoother - The four-piece set of this artifact increases damage against enemies affected by Electro by 35%.

Thundering Fury - The artifact set increases electro damage by 15% as a two-piece set and the four-piece set bonus increases damage caused by overload, electro-charged, and superconduct by 40%.

Players building their Beidou should aim for ATK/Electro DMG Bonus/ Crit main stats for her build.

Beidou does not have a signature weapon which gives players the flexibility to use any weapon that they have or which suits her build. These are the following weapons that one can use on their Beidou builds:

Wolf’s Gravestone (5-star)

Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star)

Serpent Spine (Battlepass)

Luxurious Sea-Lord (F2P)

Prototype Archaic (Craftable)

Akuoumaru (4-star)

Skyward Pride (4-star)

Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star)

Beidou is a must-have unit if players are building electro-charged teams where she will play the role of an off-field damage dealer. Running double electro in teams will also help Beidou get her elemental burst back faster since she has a high 80 energy cost.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul