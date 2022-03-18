Genshin Impact 2.6 banners: Ayato, Venti and Ayaka's rerun confirmed by leaker

According to Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, Kamisato Ayato will make his first appearance in phase-1 of the new update, along with his signature weapon Haran Tsukishiro Futsu on the weapon banner.

The leaks also revealed that Venti will return to feature banners in phase-1 alongside Kamisato Ayato. Following a recent tweet by a credible leaker, it was confirmed that Kamisato Ayaka will return in phase-2.

Genshin Impact 2.6's livestream is scheduled to air at 8 AM (UTC-4) on March 18, 2022. The special program will give players a sneak peek at upcoming content, including new characters, quests, events, and many more.

Genshin Impact 2.6 banners to have Kamisato siblings and Venti confirmed by Ubatcha

UBatcha @Ubatcha1

Second Half - Ayaka



I sleep now First Half - Ayato / VentiSecond Half - AyakaI sleep now First Half - Ayato / VentiSecond Half - AyakaI sleep now 😴

A new tweet by Ubatcha, the owner of WFP and a reliable leaker in the community, revealed some new information. The tweet states that phase-1 of 2.6 will have Kamisato Ayato and Venti on the featured banners and phase-2 will have a solo rerun banner of Kamisato Ayaka.

All characters will have their signature weapons: Haran Tsukishiro, Elegy for the End, and Mistsplitter Reforged, on the weapon banners.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 @faik_migue Ayaka solo if it wasn't clear enough @faik_migue Ayaka solo if it wasn't clear enough

A comment on Ubatacha's recent tweet asked about Kazuha's rerun with Ayaka. Ubatcha replied that Ayaka will have a solo rerun, but Kazuha will not return in the 2.6 update.

Ubatcha has consistently provided the community with confirmed leaks, but players should still wait for an official announcement. Players should start saving their Primogems if they want to pull on the upcoming banners. Phase-1 banners of the 2.6 update will drop in Genshin Impact on March 30, 2022.

Four-star characters to run in featured banners in Genshin Impact's 2.6 update

Chibi models for 2.6 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, there is no news about the four-star characters that will be added to the upcoming featured banners. Many leakers and theory crafters have created a list of characters who are most likely to land on the banners. This list includes:

Razor

Sucrose

Sayu

Xiangling

Rosaria

Yunjin

Noelle

Barbara

Gorou

Players should keep in mind that the characters mentioned above are the ones that have not been in featured banners for a while now. It is also possible to see four-star characters in the featured banners that are not mentioned on the list above.

The 2.6 Special Program is going to be a spectacle to watch for fans with a lot of content set to make its way to the game. Players should definitely try to watch the livestream, where they will also get three redeem codes that will provide 300 free Primogems.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan