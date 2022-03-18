Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream starting time in UTC, IST, PST, and EST

Travelers should already know that the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is scheduled to air on March 18, 2022, at 8.00AM (UTC-4). However, not every player lives in a UTC-4 timezone. Hence, some would prefer to see that time converted into their respective timezone.

The main advantage to watching it live is that Travelers get access to the three temporary Redeem Codes as soon as possible. Thus, they don't have to look for these codes online or watch the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream on YouTube to obtain them.

Similarly, some just enjoy seeing a sneak peek of the upcoming content. In that case, this article will contain various popular timezones, such as UTC, IST, and more.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream starting times

Here is a list of general times that correspond with the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream's starting time:

HAST: 2.00 AM

2.00 AM AKST: 4.00 AM

4.00 AM PST: 5.00 AM

5.00 AM MST: 6.00 AM

6.00 AM CST: 7.00 AM

7.00 AM EST: 8.00 AM

8.00 AM GMT/UTC: 3.00 PM

3.00 PM WET: 3.00 PM

3.00 PM CET: 4.00 PM

4.00 PM EET: 5.00 PM

5.00 PM MSK: 6.00 PM

6.00 PM IST: 8.30 PM

UTC-4 is EST. It's also worth noting that all of these times occur on March 18, 2022, so there should be no conflict of dates when looking at them. There are many more timezones in the world. If players don't see theirs listed above, they're recommended to use a Timezone Converter, such as the one found in this link:

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream details

The Korean art features Ayato, Ayaka, and Venti. Interestingly enough, both Venti and Ayato were leaked to appear in the first banner of this upcoming update. There has already been some speculation about Ayaka having a rerun, with one prominent leaker believing that she would have a rerun alongside Yoimiya.

The second phase of banners hasn't been leaked yet. It is possible that Ayaka will just be shown here because her brother will be a prominent part of the upcoming update. Aside from banner confirmations, the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will likely feature the following topics:

New Redeem Codes that award players 300 Primogems in total

The Chasm

New enemies

New weapons

New events

Remember, the next Special Program is scheduled to air this Friday, March 18, 2022, at 8.00 AM (UTC-4) on Twitch. The full video will also be available on YouTube later that day. Keep in mind that this is for the English version of the 2.6 Special Program.

