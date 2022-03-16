Top 5 announcements to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream

The upcoming Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is coming out soon, so Travelers best prepare themselves for several announcements. Fortunately for them, there has been plenty of content leaked thus far. Everything from new characters to new locations should show up in some capacity.

Even non-leaked information, such as new temporary Redeem Codes, are a safe bet to see in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream. It's worth mentioning that several leaks point to March 18, 2022, being the upcoming Special Program's date.

Five things to expect to see announced in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream

5) New enemies

The three new enemies (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.6 has three new enemies that might get a small showcase in the upcoming livestream. The three new enemies are:

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Ruin Serpent

Floating Fungus

The first enemy is similar to a Shadowy Husk enemy, except that it gets increased speed for hitting a shielded character. By comparison, the Ruin Serpent is a brand new boss that will drop Geo-based materials and a Runic Fang.

Finally, the Floating Fungus is a new enemy type that will likely be shown in some sort of Chasm gameplay sequence.

4) The Chasm gameplay

Two maps associated with The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6 (Image via miHoYo)

The Chasm is one of the most anticipated locations in the game's history. The 2.5 Special Program referenced this location, so the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will likely do the same thing. There are two significant areas to show off:

The overworld section that connects to the rest of Teyvat

The underground section

Past Special Programs have showcased new locations, so it isn't unreasonable to assume the same will happen with The Chasm here.

3) Potential reruns

One thing that many players want to know about Genshin Impact 2.6 is who will be in the upcoming rerun banners. So far, only Venti has been credibly leaked to be in this update. Several other characters, like Ayaka, Kazuha, and Yoimiya, have all been leaked to have a rerun, but there is no confirmation for them at the moment.

Travelers should know that Ayato is a character who will make his debut in this version update, so he should get some screentime in this livestream.

2) Ayato as a playable character

Anyone following the leaking community should already know that Ayato is confirmed to be in Genshin Impact 2.6. New characters typically get an introduction in a livestream, so the same should happen with Kamisato Ayato, as well. Similarly, his sword, Haran Geppaku Futsu, will likely appear.

This announcement should go hand-in-hand with the potential reruns, especially if it confirms that Ayato will be in the first phase of this update.

1) Redeem Codes

The upcoming livestream is highly likely to feature some short-lived Redeem Codes (Image via miHoYo)

Every recent Special Program has included three Redeem Codes that give the following rewards when redeemed:

100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wits

100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

These codes only last for approximately a day, making it imperative that players try to learn about it as soon as possible. Hence, many Travelers plan to watch the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream to obtain these easy rewards.

It's important to note that players don't have to watch it live to get these codes; several websites will have posted them all over the Internet.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

