Genshin Impact 2.6 banners leaked: Ayato, Venti, and weapons confirmed

Genshin Impact’s new 2.6 update is only a few weeks away. With the 2.6 beta ending soon, the leakers have confirmed one of the most awaited reruns of the game. Recent leaks have confirmed that the upcoming update will have Venti’s rerun banner along with Kamisato Ayato in the first half of version 2.6.

Venti is one of the best five-star support characters that uses Anemo vision. He is one of the best characters in crowd control and can also shred elemental resistance. Venti will have his rerun banner in a year along with Elegy for the End in the weapon banner

Genshin Impact: 2.6 leaks confirm Venti’s rerun with Elegy for the End in weapon banner

Venti with Elegy for the End (Image via HoYoverse)

According to Lumie, a credible leaker has confirmed on Twitter that Venti will return to the featured event wish banners in the Genshin Impact 2.6 update.

The first half will have Venti’s rerun alongside Kamisato Ayato. The same post also confirmed Elegy for the End returning to the weapon banner alongside Haran Tsukishiro Futsu.

Venti has made multiple appearances in the main lore, but it has been a while since he was available on the event wish banner. Elegy for the End will also return with his second re-run banner. Venti maintained his position in the top 15 most used characters in Spiral Abyss even after his nerf.

Karan @evramaki when in doubt - farm for both venti and ayato when in doubt - farm for both venti and ayato https://t.co/48170J95ZW

Venti remains one of the best characters to use for crowd control. If players can equip him with his signature weapon, Elegy for the End, Venti uses his elemental burst to create an Anemo vortex that pulls in all nearby enemies.

When equipped with a four-piece set of Viridescent Venerer, he can shred the elemental resistance of enemies by 60%. Venti has great synergy with many characters and team compositions and still has one of the highest rerun sales in Genshin Impact history.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will contain a lot of content for players to enjoy. Players should try to save whatever primogems they can before the update to pull Venti in version 2.6.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen