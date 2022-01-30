5 best team comps for Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is a 5-star Cryo character currently in the Event Banner that will last until the end of Genshin Impact version 2.4. She is known as one of the best DPS in the game, who can also be utilized as a sub-DPS when paired with a suitable team.

Cryo is arguably the best element in Genshin Impact, especially when paired with Pyro to trigger Melt elemental reaction. Other than Melt, Frozen is also another elemental reaction that is strong and highly effective, especially when Ganyu is in the team.

Melt and Freeze team is the most famous elemental reaction used by the community when Ganyu is in the team. Although Ganyu is best used as a DPS character because of her overwhelming Charged Attack, it is still viable to use her as a sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. Here are the five best team compositions for Ganyu in Genshin Impact.

5 Best Team Compositions for Genshin Impact's Ganyu

5) Ganyu + Mona + Venti + Diona

Permafreeze team comp (Image via TenTen, YouTube)

Morgana has been one of Ganyu's best-known teams ever since its first release in Genshin Impact. It is a permafreeze team consisting of Ganyu, Mona, Diona, and Venti.

Mona's role is to spam her Elemental Burst 'Stellaris Phantasm,' which will apply Wet effect to enemies within its AoE (Area of Effect) range. Ganyu will be the DPS to carry the team, especially with her overpowered Charged Attack.

Diona plays the role of a support character that provides shielding and healing to the team when she needs to. Diona can also be an SP battery for Ganyu's Burst. Last but not least, Venti can be utilized as another support that focuses on gathering enemies and decreasing their Elemental Resistance using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

4) Ganyu + Mona + Kazuha + Diona

Replace Venti with Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

This team composition is similar to the first one, with only Kazuha as the difference. As players may know, not many enemies of Inazuma can be sucked into Venti's Elemental Burst 'Wind's Grand Ode.' Furthermore, Venti can only use a Crowd Control skill once his Energy is full.

Kazuha, on the other hand, is far easier to use because his Elemental Skill alone can gather enemies at ease. If the player does not have Venti, Kazuha is the best replacement for the Morgana team.

3) Ganyu + Kokomi + Shenhe + Ayaka

Ganyu as Sub-DPS in the permafreeze team (Image via Gacha Gamer, YouTube)

Another effective permafreeze team is with Kokomi, Shenhe, and Ayaka. Kokomi is another great consistent Hydro applicant, similar to Mona. For the damage dealer, Ayaka can be the main DPS while Ganyu can be the sub-DPS.

Lastly, Shenhe is a new 5-star Cryo character who provides attack buffs to the team. Her Elemental Skill can increase Ganyu or Ayaka's Normal and Charged Attack. Meanwhile, her Elemental Burst 'Divine Maiden's Deliverance' will decrease the Cryo Resistance of opponents within it.

2) Ganyu + Bennett + Xiangling + Zhongli

Meitav Kleinfeld @MacroKrome Now that I finally have Ganyu and Zhongli, I can run melt Ganyu team and it really packs a punch! Now that I finally have Ganyu and Zhongli, I can run melt Ganyu team and it really packs a punch! https://t.co/CNUn0PSZBQ

Besides the Freeze team, Melt composition is another strong team that deals massive damage. Ganyu will be the main DPS in this party, while Xiangling will proc (programmed random occurrence) Pyro from her Elemental Burst to trigger Melt reaction.

Next, Bennett's Elemental Burst will provide huge attack buffs and healing to other members. Then, players have Zhongli's shield to provide a safe environment for Ganyu to charge her Charged Attack safely.

1) Hu Tao + Ganyu + Kazuha + Zhongli

Ganyu as the sub-DPS in the Melt team (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this team, Ganyu is the sub-DPS that provides the Cryo effect from her Elemental Burst. Since Ganyu's Burst has a wide AoE area, Hu Tao can easily proc Melt reaction with her Elemental Skill and Charged Attack.

Kazuha can assist the party by gathering enemies together with his crowd control skill, and reducing their Elemental Resistance. Meanwhile, Zhongli protects the team with his impenetrable shield and possibly increases the whole team's attack by using the 4-set Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts.

Edited by Danyal Arabi