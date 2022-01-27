How to get Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Travelers looking to get Zhongli in Genshin Impact should know that he's only available on banners where he's featured.

An example would be his recent rerun in the 2.4 update, where players must spend Primogems or Intertwined Fates for the chance of getting him. Genshin Impact is a gacha game with a Pity System, so players don't have to worry about being too unlucky.

In this game, players are guaranteed a 5-star character on their 90th pull (only applicable to character banners) if they didn't get any 5-star units in the previous 89 pulls. If they don't get Zhongli on the 90th summon, they will get him by their 180th summon.

Note: Zhongli is unavailable on banners outside of those featuring him on the cover, at the time this article was posted.

Here is how players can get Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli's current rerun banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact is a gacha game, meaning there is a fair degree of luck involved in summoning a specific character from a banner. With the current Pity System, that means Travelers can get him anywhere on their first to 180th pull.

To visualize it in terms of Primogems (counting Intertwined Fates as 160 Primogems for the sake of clarity):

1st Summon: 160 Primogems

160 Primogems 90th Summon: 14,400 Primogems

14,400 Primogems 180th Summon: 28,800 Primogems

Remember that Travelers can obtain him at any point between the first and 180th summon which will vary the amount of Primogems spent.

Understanding the Pity System

A good infographic for understanding Pity Rates (Image via Cgg, chaos-kaizer, Grawuka, Isho78)

There are two main types of Pity to consider in this game:

Soft Pity Hard Pity

Soft Pity occurs around the 74th summon should the player fail to obtain a 5-star character. It essentially means that every subsequent summon from 74 onward will have increased odds of getting a 5-star character. Every pull after that has higher odds than the previous pulls.

Those odds eventually cap at 100%, which happens at the 90th summon. This is what players call a Hard Pity, as it guarantees that unlucky players will get a 5-star character by then. Pity resets when a player receives a 5-star character.

The game explains the 50:50 rule in the details section (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's vital to mention that Zhongli isn't guaranteed to appear on the 90th summon. Every character banner has a 50:50 chance of the first 5-star character being the promotional one (Zhongli in this case).

Should a player be unfortunate enough to fail that 50:50 chance, they are guaranteed to get the promotional character the next time they pull a 5-star character.

That means that Travelers will be guaranteed to get Zhongli by the 180th at the very worst. Players would have to spend up to 28,800 Primogems to be guaranteed to get him (not counting Intertwined Fates).

Also Read Article Continues below

The default chance of summoning a 5-star character in the game is 0.6% before Pity Rates are considered.

