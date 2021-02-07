Genshin Impact: Best Venti builds for support

Venti In Genshin Impact is one of the best S-tier 5-star support characters. He can apply elemental debuffs on enemies, use crowd control against a group of enemies, provide gliding utility with his elemental skill, and do an immense amount of damage.

All of Venti's abilities can change the outcome of a battle if built correctly.

The best build for Venti as a supporting character in Genshin Impact

Venti is a bow-wielding 5-star character who inherits anemo vision. Venti was introduced in Genshin Impact on September 28, the global launch date of Genshin Impact. He is also known as the Anemo Archon, Barbatos, in human form.

Venti uses his normal attack, Divine Marksmanship, to perform up to six consecutive shots. His bow increases DMG with each shot. His fully charged arrows deal anemo DMG to opponents.

Venti's elemental skill, Skyward Sonnet, casts a Wind Domain on the enemies, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching opponents into the air.

Venti's elemental burst, Wind's Grand Ode, shoots an arrow made of coalesced winds, creating a huge Stormeye that sucks in objects and opponents along its path. It deals 18 Anemo DMG in the span of eight seconds.

Venti is an S-tier support character who can control crowds with his burst and skill. Players must focus on building him as a support or sub-DPS, depending on the availability of artifacts and weapons. For F2P users, the Favonius bow, The Stringless, and The Rust are the preferred 4-star weapons.

(Image via Gobelyn)

Venti's support build for F2P players

In artifacts, players should use HP > ATK > Energy recharge > Anemo DMG > CRIT RATE/DMG pieces. For substats, the priority should be CRIT RATE > CRIT DMG > ATK% > Energy recharge.

For 4-piece set bonuses, players should use Viridescent Venerer in endgames or Instructors set in early or mid games. The 4piece bonus of the Viridescent veneer set increases Swirl DMG by 60% and decreases the opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

The Instructor increases elemental mastery for stronger swirl reactions.

Venti support build for gacha players

Genshin Impact players, who have spent money on the 5-star weapons, can make the best use of Venti with the Skyward harp, Amo's bow, and Viridescent hunt.

It's recommended that players use the Viridescent Venerer's 4-piece set rather than the Instructor's. The priority for artifact pieces and substats can remain the same as the F2P build.

Players must focus on his burst talent first. Follow this up with the skill talent and leave normal attacks for the end.

Building Venti correctly can compensate for weaker party builds in combat due to his elemental debuff, crowd gathering, and damage-dealing abilities.

This build can prove viable in the spiral abyss, domains, and open-world combats in Genshin Impact.

