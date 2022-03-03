All Genshin Impact Redeem Codes active in March 2022

Genshin Impact players currently only have two Redeem Codes to use as of March 3, 2022. They are:

ZSPDKSC3V8V5 (60 Primogems & 5 Adventurer's Experience)

(60 Primogems & 5 Adventurer's Experience) GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems & 3 Hero's Wits)

GENSHINGIFT is a code that will always be around, whereas ZSPDKSC3V8V5 is a temporary code that debuted on February 16, 2022. However, both codes still work as of early March 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Raiden Shogun's Fan Art Contest has begun! Get your drawing tools ready, and come participate~



Event Duration

March 1, 2022 – March 17, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)

Results: April 15, 2022



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Raiden Shogun's Fan Art Contest has begun! Get your drawing tools ready, and come participate~Event DurationMarch 1, 2022 – March 17, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)Results: April 15, 2022View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,Raiden Shogun's Fan Art Contest has begun! Get your drawing tools ready, and come participate~Event DurationMarch 1, 2022 – March 17, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)Results: April 15, 2022View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/mLPDrW9KtU

As the latter code was discovered on February 16, 2022, it's likely that there could be a new Redeem Code discovered later this month. Until then, Travelers have two potential Redeem Codes to use in Genshin Impact through the two usual methods.

Genshin Impact guide: All Redeem Codes in March 2022

These codes should work throughout the 2.5 update (Image via miHoYo)

Note: If the player has already used these codes and gets a "Redemption Complete" message, they will find a message in their mail that reads:

"Dear Traveler, you already used this redemption code."

The message will also include a specific code so players can easily find out if they already used these codes back in February.

🍉felix🍉 read bio (please) @Aerinon Is there any active genshin redeem code? I need it so bad Is there any active genshin redeem code? I need it so bad 😭

Entering the codes through the game

A successful redemption (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can enter Redeem Codes through the game, which is convenient given that they can quickly access their in-game mail. However, this method isn't available for iOS players, so they will have to resort to the website method instead.

Here is how gamers can enter these codes through Genshin Impact:

Boot up the game. Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu. Head to "Settings" on the left side. Go to "Account." Go "Redeem Now." Paste the relevant code and select "Exchange."

Some common error messages include "This Redemption Code is already in use" and "Invalid redemption code." Both ZSPDKSC3V8V5 and GENSHINGIFT have been tested to work as of March 3, 2022.

Entering the codes through the website

How the website might look to people who aren't logged in (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can also enter Redeem Codes through the official website, which can be quickly visited down below:

Entering codes here is largely similar to the previous method, except everything is handled on one screen:

Log into the website (if not already logged in). Select the server that hosts the player's account. Doing this will automatically put information into the "Character Nickname" section. Paste the code into the "Redemption Code" section. Click on "Redeem" to finish.

Genshin Impact players still need to boot up the game and collect the rewards from their mail.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi