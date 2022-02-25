Genshin Impact 2.5 has two Redeem Codes that are relevant throughout the entire update for players to use for free Primogems.

The two promotional codes are:

ZSPDKSC3V8V5

GENSHINGIFT

ZSPDKSC3V8V5 has been available since February 16, 2022, whereas GENSHINGIFT is a permanent code that will always be useful for new players. Veteran Travelers should most likely have already used the latter code, so they should use the former code for the free rewards.

ZSPDKSC3V8V5 gives players:

60 Primogems

5x Adventurer's Experience

GENSHINGIFT gives players:

50 Primogems

3x Hero's Wits

These Genshin Impact 2.5 codes work for all regions. Paimon's Chocolate Factory is a web event that gives players a unique Redeem Code, but it won't be available after February 25, 2022.

List of Genshin Impact 2.5 Redeem Codes for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.5 has two main Redeem Codes for the whole update (Image via miHoYo)

As a reminder, here are the two Genshin Impact 2.5 Redeem Codes for players to use:

ZSPDKSC3V8V5

GENSHINGIFT

Players will need to enter the code manually or paste it into either the game or the website. Afterward, they will have to collect the rewards from their in-game mail.

Note: Travelers must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to utilize these promotional codes.

Entering these codes through the game

How it looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

The first method involves the player entering these codes through the in-game "Redeem Now" section. Doing so will allow them to access their in-game mail more efficiently while also enabling them to play the game shortly afterward.

To enter these Genshin Impact 2.5 Redeem Codes through the game, do the following:

Load the game to the point where the player has control over their character. Use the in-game pause menu to bring up the Paimon Menu. Go to "Settings" (the gear icon on the left side). Go to "Account." Go to the "Redeem Now" section. Enter ZSPDKSC3V8V5 or GENSHINGIFT. Use the "Exchange" option.

If the player enters the Redeem Codes incorrectly, then the game will give them a relevant error message explaining why it failed. Sometimes, the codes will be accepted, and the player will go to their mail, only to be told that they have already entered the codes.

Entering these codes through the website

How the website looks like (Image via miHoYo)

Alternatively, some Travelers may wish to enter these Genshin Impact 2.5 Redeem Codes into the website. Here is a hyperlink to the official website:

The process is largely the same, except that everything is done on that one page. If the player hasn't logged in yet, they need to do so and then select their server (which will be the region they play in).

