Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream, release date, banners, and weapons leaked

Speculation on Genshin Impact 2.6's release date and livestream is possible thanks to past precedence, but there are also several banner leaks to discuss too. The number of days between livestreams in the past ranged from 40 to 44 days. This means that the 2.6 livestream should occur between March 16 and March 20, 2022, with leaks pointing to March 18, 2022, the most likely day.

On a similar note, the next major update should happen on March 30, 2022. That is when the Three Realms Gateway Offering event ends. It also lines up with past precedence regarding how long updates usually last.

So far, the following 5-star characters have been confirmed to be having banners in Genshin Impact 2.6:

Ayato

Venti

Similarly, the following weapons have been leaked:

Haran Geppaku Futsu (5-star Sword)

Elegy for the End (5-star Bow)

A prominent leaker recently revealed that both Ayato and Venti will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.6 banners. The weapon banner will also feature Haran Geppaku Futsu and Elegy for the End. All 4-star options for either banner are currently unknown.

Ayato and Haran Geppaku Futsu shouldn't surprise anybody who has paid attention to the leaking community. He and his sword were featured in several leaks, with many even stating that he would be on the first banner.

Ayato will be the first of 2.6

A few different leakers mentioned how Ayato would be on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6. The most recent leak confirmed that Ayato would be having a banner running concurrently with a Venti rerun. In that case, their release date will be the same as the version update: March 30, 2022.

[2.6 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics



Anything with "?" is because the number of those enemies is unknown.



The enemies are the same as my previous post however amounts, HP values and Notes have been added here



Check replies for F12 and the Blessings

Many Travelers speculated that either Kazuha or Venti would have a rerun in this update due to Floor 11's buff in the upcoming Spiral Abyss. Based on recent leaks, the Floor 11 blessing is:

"All characters in the party gain a 75% Anemo DMG Bonus."

Past Floor 11 blessings have coincided with other debuts and reruns. Venti has been confirmed to have a rerun of the update in the first phase. It's worth mentioning that the second phase of this update is currently unconfirmed.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream

These are the dates of all past livestreams:

1.1: October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020 1.2: December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 1.3: January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021 1.4: March 6, 2021

March 6, 2021 1.5: April 16, 2021

April 16, 2021 1.6: May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021 2.0: July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021 2.1: August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021 2.2: October 3, 2021

October 3, 2021 2.3: November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021 2.4: December 26, 2021

December 26, 2021 2.5: February 4, 2022

Astute players will notice that every livestream happens 40 to 44 days after the previous one. In that case, adding 40 to 44 days to February 4, 2022, will give players the March 16 to March 20, 2022 estimate. March 18 is the most speculated date and is currently leaked to be the date when the 2.6 Special Program airs.

miHoYo has not confirmed the release date of the upcoming Special Program (as of March 15, 2022).

Genshin Impact 2.6 release date

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact



Genshin Impact leaks have just revealed the rerun banner that will be included in the first half of the 2.6 update. #Ayato

Genshin Impact 2.6 should have a release date of March 30, 2022. Other than the fact that's when the Three Realms Gateway Offering event ends, it would also line up with all version updates lasting for 42 days. The 2.5 update began on February 16, 2022, and 42 days later would give players a date of March 30, 2022.

