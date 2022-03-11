Genshin Impact 2.6 update release date and expected banners so far

Genshin Impact 2.6 is highly likely to launch on March 30, 2022, for several reasons. First, there's past precedence for every version update lasting for 42 days. The 2.5 update started on February 16, 2022, which means that 42 days later would be March 30, 2022.

Second, the time for the Three Realms Gateway Offering was originally slated to have the following duration:

"2022/02/17 10:00:00 until the end of Version 2.5."

If Travelers pay attention to the Three Realms Gateway Offering event screen's "Time Remaining" section, they will notice that it's scheduled to end on March 30, 2022. More specifically, it ends at 5:59 AM (GMT+8), a minute before maintenance usually begins.

When is Genshin Impact 2.6 supposed to begin?

Maintenance for version updates has consistently begun at 6:00 AM (UTC+8), with them typically finishing around 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Hence, it's safe to assume that Genshin Impact 2.6's maintenance will begin at a similar time, especially since Three Realms Gateway offering ends a minute before that time.

As far as past precedence goes, here are the dates between recent past version updates:

Version 2.0: July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021 Version 2.1: September 1, 2021

September 1, 2021 Version 2.2: October 13, 2021

October 13, 2021 Version 2.3: November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 Version 2.4: January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 Version 2.5: February 16, 2022

Thus, players can also see that every version update lasts for 42 days. Adding the number of days to the 2.5 update's date gives players a release date of March 30, 2022. That date also aligns with the Three Realms Gateway Offering's "Time Remaining" section.

Expected banners in Genshin Impact 2.6

Ayato will be the first of 2.6





I am reporting this information in advance for those inquiring about it. As always, his placement within the patch could change (as we are several weeks away)



2.6 reruns are not finalized yet #Ayato is the FIRST featured banner of patch 2.6 (first banner cycle of 2.6)

The only confirmed banner via leaks is that Kamisato Ayato will debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.6. It is not currently verified if another banner will run alongside him or who the 4-star characters are. Similarly, the weapon banner is unconfirmed, although his signature sword (Haran Geppaku Futsu) is likely to appear.

As far as reruns go, there are several unverified leaks stating that some of the following characters will get one:

Ayaka

Kazuha

Venti

Yoimiya

Several of these leaks also tend to bundle groups of these characters together, as shown below.





- Kazuha/Venti [NoLifeguard, Unverified]

- Yoimiya/Ayaka [Blank, Unverified]

- Yoimiya [Ubatcha, Questionable]

- Kazuha [TZTZ, Unverified]

- Venti due to Anemo DMG Abyss buff (vs Kazuha's, which was Swirl)



Current list of 2.6 Rerun claims:
- Kazuha/Venti [NoLifeguard, Unverified]
- Yoimiya/Ayaka [Blank, Unverified]
- Yoimiya [Ubatcha, Questionable]
- Kazuha [TZTZ, Unverified]
- Venti due to Anemo DMG Abyss buff (vs Kazuha's, which was Swirl)

Travelers should know that not a single rerun has been confirmed as of yet. Any information on this subject will likely spring up around the time of the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream. Until then, they should be patient, as reruns aren't usually something that a leaker can confirm several weeks before the update.

Some leakers have had good track records in the past, but they have also made mistakes. Thus, anything unverified should be met with some skepticism, even if certain reruns may seem logical at first glance.

It also goes without saying that it's unlikely that all of these reruns will be accurate. No past update has had more than four banners, and Travelers already know that Ayato will be in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6. The only question left is which of these rumored reruns will actually happen.

