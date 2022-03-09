×
When is the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream? Expected release date and announcements

The 2.6 livestream should be happening soon (Image via miHoYo)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Travelers have a good idea of when Genshin Impact 2.6's livestream should take place regarding its expected release date and time. miHoYo hasn't officially released any information on this upcoming Special Program, but fans can always rely on past precedence to get a general idea.

For instance, the following times are when the livestream happened from version 2.0 onward in Bilibili:

  • Version 2.0: 21.00 (UTC+8)
  • Version 2.1: 21.00 (UTC+8)
  • Version 2.2: 20.00 (UTC+8)
  • Version 2.3: 20.00 (UTC+8)
  • Version 2.4: 20.00 (UTC+8)
  • Version 2.5: 20.00 (UTC+8)

Thus, it's safe to assume that the Chinese livestream will occur at 20.00 UTC+8 like usual. Similarly, players will find the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream to likely occur on any day between March 16 to March 20, 2022.

Speculated Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream dates

Genshin Impact 2.6 should be coming out later this month (Image via miHoYo)
Past livestream dates point toward some general trends that are worth looking at:

  • Version 1.1: October 30, 2020
  • Version 1.2: December 11, 2020
  • Version 1.3: January 22, 2021
  • Version 1.4: March 6, 2021
  • Version 1.5: April 16, 2021
  • Version 1.6: May 28, 2021
  • Version 2.0: July 9, 2021
  • Version 2.1: August 20, 2021
  • Version 2.2: October 3, 2021
  • Version 2.3: November 12, 2021
  • Version 2.4: December 26, 2021
  • Version 2.5: February 4, 2022

The number of days between each livestream ranges from 40 to 44. Thus, readers need to add 40, 41, 42, 43, and 44 days to February 4, 2022, to get an idea of when the Genshin Impact 2.6 Special Program will happen. Here are those dates:

  • March 16, 2022
  • March 17, 2022
  • March 18, 2022
  • March 19, 2022
  • March 20, 2022

What to expect from the 2.6 Special Program

"The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just... a matter of duty" — Thoma◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan◆ Hydro◆ Cypressus Custos#GenshinImpact https://t.co/IFLNmM7PHl

The most obvious thing to expect to see in Genshin Impact 2.6 is Ayato's playable debut. He has been subject to numerous leaks in the past few weeks, which likely confirms he will appear in the next version update.

Readers must keep in mind that past characters like Yae Miko and Itto also heavily appeared in various gameplay leaks before their debuts.

Ayato has been leaked to be a 5-star Hydro Sword user, and all of his Ascension Materials are already available to pre-farm.

The Chasm&#039;s leaked maps (Image via miHoYo)
The Chasm was already confirmed to show up in Genshin Impact 2.6 via the 2.5 Special Program. Not only that but several gameplay and map leaks have also surfaced online. Hence, it's logical to assume that The Chasm will be in the upcoming Special Program.

What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…)What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.)

Ayato is unlikely to be the sole banner of the upcoming update, so the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will likely shine some light on this topic. No other new characters were shown in the beta tests, so that means that there will be a few reruns in this update.

Several leaks have pointed to Kazuha, Venti, Yoimiya, and Ayaka reruns, but it's unlikely for all of them to get reruns in this update. If anything, this upcoming Special Program should confirm which characters are getting reruns and which won't.

Aside from that, it should also showcase new events and other minor details that Travelers can appreciate seeing in preparation for the upcoming update.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
