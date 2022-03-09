When is the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream? Expected release date and announcements

Travelers have a good idea of when Genshin Impact 2.6's livestream should take place regarding its expected release date and time. miHoYo hasn't officially released any information on this upcoming Special Program, but fans can always rely on past precedence to get a general idea.

For instance, the following times are when the livestream happened from version 2.0 onward in Bilibili:

Version 2.0: 21.00 (UTC+8)

21.00 (UTC+8) Version 2.1: 21.00 (UTC+8)

21.00 (UTC+8) Version 2.2: 20.00 (UTC+8)

20.00 (UTC+8) Version 2.3: 20.00 (UTC+8)

20.00 (UTC+8) Version 2.4: 20.00 (UTC+8)

20.00 (UTC+8) Version 2.5: 20.00 (UTC+8)

Thus, it's safe to assume that the Chinese livestream will occur at 20.00 UTC+8 like usual. Similarly, players will find the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream to likely occur on any day between March 16 to March 20, 2022.

Speculated Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream dates

Genshin Impact 2.6 should be coming out later this month (Image via miHoYo)

Past livestream dates point toward some general trends that are worth looking at:

Version 1.1: October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020 Version 1.2: December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 Version 1.3: January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021 Version 1.4: March 6, 2021

March 6, 2021 Version 1.5: April 16, 2021

April 16, 2021 Version 1.6: May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021 Version 2.0: July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021 Version 2.1: August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021 Version 2.2: October 3, 2021

October 3, 2021 Version 2.3: November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021 Version 2.4: December 26, 2021

December 26, 2021 Version 2.5: February 4, 2022

The number of days between each livestream ranges from 40 to 44. Thus, readers need to add 40, 41, 42, 43, and 44 days to February 4, 2022, to get an idea of when the Genshin Impact 2.6 Special Program will happen. Here are those dates:

March 16, 2022

March 17, 2022

March 18, 2022

March 19, 2022

March 20, 2022

What to expect from the 2.6 Special Program

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

◆ Cypressus Custos



#GenshinImpact "The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just... a matter of duty" — Thoma◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan◆ Hydro◆ Cypressus Custos "The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just... a matter of duty" — Thoma◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan◆ Hydro◆ Cypressus Custos#GenshinImpact https://t.co/IFLNmM7PHl

The most obvious thing to expect to see in Genshin Impact 2.6 is Ayato's playable debut. He has been subject to numerous leaks in the past few weeks, which likely confirms he will appear in the next version update.

Readers must keep in mind that past characters like Yae Miko and Itto also heavily appeared in various gameplay leaks before their debuts.

Ayato has been leaked to be a 5-star Hydro Sword user, and all of his Ascension Materials are already available to pre-farm.

The Chasm's leaked maps (Image via miHoYo)

The Chasm was already confirmed to show up in Genshin Impact 2.6 via the 2.5 Special Program. Not only that but several gameplay and map leaks have also surfaced online. Hence, it's logical to assume that The Chasm will be in the upcoming Special Program.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (233/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (



What we DON'T know:



- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)



- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.) Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. ( twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st… What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.) What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…)What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.)

Ayato is unlikely to be the sole banner of the upcoming update, so the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will likely shine some light on this topic. No other new characters were shown in the beta tests, so that means that there will be a few reruns in this update.

Several leaks have pointed to Kazuha, Venti, Yoimiya, and Ayaka reruns, but it's unlikely for all of them to get reruns in this update. If anything, this upcoming Special Program should confirm which characters are getting reruns and which won't.

Aside from that, it should also showcase new events and other minor details that Travelers can appreciate seeing in preparation for the upcoming update.

