Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream date and time speculations

Genshin Impact version 2.5 phase 2 will be available tomorrow, and the live stream for the next version is also near. The community expects version 2.6 to be released on March 30, possibly adding Kamisato Ayato to the game.

Although Travelers can predict the date for the version 2.6 release, the same can't be said for the live stream. The announcement for the special program is yet to be released, and gamers can only speculate on what day it will be.

Genshin Impact 2.6 special program date and time speculation

Genshin Impact has yet to make any announcements regarding the 2.6 Special Program on any of their social media platforms. Fans can only speculate on the date to satiate their curiosity.

The previous 2.4 live stream happened on Sunday, December 26, two weeks before the update to the Genshin Impact servers. With that timeline in mind, players can anticipate the 2.6 live stream going live in mid-March 2022, possibly on March 18.

The developers usually release a special program for the next version of the game on Friday. However, remember that fans need to wait for the official announcement from HoYoverse to get the actual and confirmed date of the 2.6 Special Program.

The new character in Genshin Impact version 2.6

◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

◆ Cypressus Custos



Since Kamisato Ayato's voice was revealed in Arataki Itto's trailer, he has set up a new wave for the next male character in Genshin Impact. A few weeks after the voice reveals, HoYoverse releases the official art of Kamisato Ayato, making his fanbase even bigger.

The official announcement revealed that Ayato possesses Hydro Vision and possibly wields a sword as his primary weapon based on the artwork. Ayato was introduced as someone who kept a low profile and was grateful for his personality. He avoids public engagements and does not make an effort to demonstrate his abilities.

Kamisato Ayato, the head of the Yashiro Commission, is dedicated to ensuring the region's development and stability. When the Yashiro Commission was in trouble and the Kamisato Clan was on the point of collapsing, it was this young man who rose to the occasion and brought the situation under control.

He could not have gotten to where he is now without a lot of resourcefulness and cunning action. However, that enigmatic smile may hide darker waves.

The Special Program is not only a place to gain information for the next Genshin Impact version, but viewers will also receive three new redeem codes to get 300 Primogems.

