Genshin Impact 2.5 Kokomi banner release date, time, countdown, 4-stars, and weapons officially revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will soon enter its second phase of rerun banners for Kokomi and Raiden Shogun. While Kokomi is a five-star Hydro Catalyst user, Raiden Shogun is a five-star Electro Polearm unit.

With the arrival of anti-shield enemies and effects like Corrosion, healers have gained a lot of relevance lately. Hence, many players would want to unlock Kokomi and save their team with her unmatched healing capabilities.

On that note, here's everything to know about the upcoming Kokomi rerun banner in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Diving into the details of the Kokomi rerun in Genshin Impact 2.5: Four-star characters, release date, and time

Kokomi's rerun banner will be released on March 8, 2022, at 6:00 pm (UTC+8). As usual, the banner will stay live for 21 days, till March 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm (UTC+8).

During the event wish, the following four-star characters will have a boosted drop rate alongside Kokomi:

Bennett

Xinyan

Kujou Sara

During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Bennett and Xinyan belong to the Pyro element but play entirely different roles in a team. While the former is a Sword user and healer who can also attack other party members, the latter is a Claymore character that can provide shields.

On the flip side, Kujou Sara is an Electro Bow user primarily used with other Electro DPS characters like Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun.

Upcoming weapons banner for Genshin Impact version 2.5 revealed

It is no surprise that the forthcoming Epitome Invocation banner will offer a boosted drop rate for the Engulfing Lightning (signature weapon for Raiden Shogun) and Everlasting Moonglow (signature Catalyst for Kokomi).

Both five-star weapons are too unique, and players might not use them efficiently on characters other than Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

The featured four-star weapons in the upcoming weapon banner will be:

Akuoumaru (Claymore)

(Claymore) Mouun's Moon (Bow)

(Bow) Lion's Roar (Sword)

(Sword) Favonius Lance (Polearm)

(Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Surprisingly, the four-star weapons on the upcoming banner seem more versatile than the five-star Polearm and Catalyst. Players should only pull on this banner if they're keen on improving their Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

The Divine Ingenuity event is live in Genshin Impact version 2.5 and players are laboriously creating and publishing Custom Domains. The community-driven event has been a massive success so far, with two more events to be released during the second phase.

Edited by Srijan Sen