Genshin Impact 2.6 release date and time countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.6 could be one of the best updates ever, considering it will bring in Ayato and The Chasm. The character was officially revealed ahead of the 2.5 livestream, while The Chasm's release was confirmed in the Special Program.

Naturally, players are already excited about the 2.6 patch. The upcoming 2.5 update will also introduce Yae Miko and several new events, but the hype for Ayato's release is just unreal.

Here's the release date and time countdown for patch 2.6 based on speculation.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 stipulated release date and time

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will be released on February 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM (GMT +8). Based on the game's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42 day update cycle, it is safe to assume that the 2.6 update will be released on March 29, 2022.

The release time for updates usually remains the same. Also, the servers go down about 4-5 hours prior to the release.

The release date and time of patch 2.6 for several regions around the world is:

China - 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022

- 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022 New York, USA - 11:00 PM on March 28, 2022

- 11:00 PM on March 28, 2022 London , UK- 4:00 AM on March 29, 2022

, 4:00 AM on March 29, 2022 IST - 8:30 AM on March 29, 2022

- 8:30 AM on March 29, 2022 Philippines and Singapore - 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022

and - 11:00 AM on March 29, 2022 Pacific Time- 8:00 PM on March 28, 2022

Server maintenance shall begin five hours prior to the aforementioned release times. Hence, players must plan their in-game routine related to domains, bosses, and Resin accordingly.

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.6?

Update 2.6 will be loaded with a ton of new content. First, it will introduce Ayato as a five-star Hydro Sword user. More credible leaks about his playstyle can be expected once beta testing begins.

UNCLE TZ SAYS THAT AYATO IS A DPS THAT'LL RUN WELL WITH YOIMIYA

Another massive highlight of the update will be The Chasm. The highly anticipated region will finally arrive, and some leakers have claimed that its release will be divided into two updates.

As for the rerun banners, leaks have hinted towards the return of Ayaka and Yoimiya in the second half of the update. Having said that, the order of these banners is still unknown.

BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims.

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



[Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)
BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims.

However, banners in miHoYo's action RPG are always subject to change and readers must take leaks with a grain of salt.

