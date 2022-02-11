Genshin Impact Yae Miko web event guide: Steps to get 40 primogems easily

Ahead of her arrival in version 2.5, Genshin Impact has released a new web event for Yae Miko. The owner of Yae's publishing house takes a stroll in Inazuma city, and players have to collect information for her.

From buying snacks to suggesting books to the traveler, Yae Miko's stroll in Inazuma is full of intriguing affairs. Players simply need to help her make the right decisions, and they'll get rewards for it.

Here's a quick guide to completing the latest web event in Genshin Impact.

Completing Kitsune's Leisurely Stroll Around Hanamizaka in Genshin Impact

The web event is based on Yae Miko's recently released character teaser.

It begins with Yae Miko walking in Inazuma city and stopping for a snack, with the two options being Fried Tofu and Tri-Flavored Skewer, both of which she loves.

Players can choose any one of the snacks and get 20,000 Mora to share information.

The five-star Electro Catalyst user will stop to buy Dango milk from a stall. Players have to click on any of the options to get information and they'll receive rewards like Hero's Wit.

Yae Miko will come across the traveler and another NPC. Players have to choose the dialog for their conversation and share the information to get 20 Primogems twice.

Primogems reward from Yae Miko's web event in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

The rewards will be unlocked as soon as participants copy the link to the clipboards. Travelers will recieve it via in-game mail within 5-10 minutes.

Eligibility criteria and duration for Yae Miko's web event in Genshin Impact

The web event has already begun, and players can take part in it until 11:59 PM (UTC+8) on February 15, 2022. They must be above Adventure Rank 10 to partake in the event.

The rewards from Kitsune's Leisurely Stroll Around Hanamizaka web event will expire in 30 days, and travelers should make sure they collect them in time.

It is evident that miHoYo wants to increase the hype surrounding Yae Miko, and free primogems are undoubtedly the best way to do it. She is expected to fulfill the role of an Electro DPS/sub-DPS, and will be available in the first half of version 2.5.

