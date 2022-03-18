Many Travelers are excited to see the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream as it airs live. However, not every one of them will know when it occurs or where to find it. Fortunately for them, miHoYo has provided a clear answer to both of those questions. It will air live on Twitch on March 18, 2022, at 8:00 AM (UTC-8). Keep in mind that this is the English version.

A new Special Program is often exciting news for some players. There will be new temporary Redeem Codes for them, and a sneak peek at new content for the forthcoming update.

Travelers looking for the upcoming Special Program should know that it will go live on Twitch through the following link:

What players should know about the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream (Countdown, link, and when to watch)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…

This tweet contains the Twitch link to the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream, along with basic information on when it will air. The upcoming update will officially be known as Zephyr of the Violet Garden, and Travelers already have an idea of what to expect from it, thanks to numerous leaks.

Still, many players are excited to see which reruns will be confirmed to be happening; the second phase is still unconfirmed at present. It will also be fun for some Travelers to get a closer look at The Chasm and see if anything has changed since the leaks.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream

Travelers can clearly see that there isn't too much time left until the next Special Program airs live. If it reads "The 2.6 Special Program starts in," then the livestream hasn't started yet. If it states, "The 2.6 Special Program has started," it has already begun to air (or has finished depending on the time).

These are the corresponding American times:

HAST: 2:00 AM

2:00 AM AKST: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM PST: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM MST: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM CST: 7:00 AM

7:00 AM EST: 8:00 AM

These are the corresponding European times:

GMT: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM WET: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM CET: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM EET: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM MSK: 6:00 PM

This is when it will air live in India:

IST: 8:30 PM

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream?

It should follow a similar format to past Special Programs (Image via miHoYo)

There are several things to expect from the upcoming Special Program:

Three new Redeem Codes that award up to 300 Primogems

Ayato showcase

Rerun confirmations

The Chasm showcase

New enemies showcase

It isn't currently known what those new Redeem Codes are. Hence, Travelers should watch the Special Program live to find out. Alternatively, they can wait until they are posted all over the internet, as they would have approximately a day to redeem them.

It's worth mentioning that the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will be put on YouTube later in the day. Anybody curious to watch the whole thing can choose to do so by then, especially since the official Twitch account doesn't keep VODs. The actual update is still expected to launch on March 30, 2022.

