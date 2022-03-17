Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream date and time in UTC-4, EST, CEST, IST, and other timezones

miHoYo recently announced the date of the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream (March 18, 2022) and its time (8:00 AM EST). It will inevitably cover much of the upcoming update's content and feature some free Redeem Codes that will award players with 300 Primogems.

The English version of the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will air live on Twitch. If Travelers miss it, there will likely be a YouTube video of it on the official channel a few hours later. This article will focus on when players can catch it live, featuring both a countdown and a short listicle of timezones.

Date and relevant timezones that Travelers should know for the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HqphZnBqJ0

The tweet from the official Twitter account states that the livestream will take place on March 18, 2022, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). However, not every player will know what 8:00 AM (UTC-4) means in their timezone.

It also doesn't help that Daylight Savings happened recently, so some players' perception of time might be slightly thrown off. In that case, the following countdown should give players an accurate idea of when the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream will air.

If it says "Time until the 2.6 livestream," then that means it hasn't started yet. The time listed above will tell players when it will start. If it reads "The 2.6 livestream has started," it means it has already begun.

This countdown is relevant for all timezones, as the upcoming Special Program will be available for all players to watch at the same time.

Timezones

The upcoming Special Program will air on Friday, March 18, 2022 (Image via miHoYo)

The following timezones will include times relevant for the American playerbase (all of which still occurs on March 18, 2022):

HAST: 2:00 AM

2:00 AM AKST: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM PST: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM MST: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM CST: 7:00 AM

7:00 AM EST: 8:00 AM

By comparison, here are all the times relevant for the European playerbase (Daylight Savings starts on March 27 for European players):

GMT: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM WET: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM CET: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM EET: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM MSK: 6:00 PM

Finally, here are the relevant times for the Asian playerbase to watch the English Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream:

IST: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM BJT / CST: 11:00 PM

11:00 PM PHST: 11:00 PM

11:00 PM KST: 12:00 AM

12:00 AM JST: 12:00 AM

However, the Chinese livestream should begin earlier than the above time. These times are only applicable to the English Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream.

Edited by Saman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you usually like the jokes that the hosts make in these Special Programs? Yes No 4 votes so far