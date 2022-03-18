All 3 Genshin Impact 2.6 banners leaked: Ayato and two reruns revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is going to take place on March 18, 2022. During this livestream, players will get full information on the various characters who are set to receive banners for the patch.

However, it seems leakers have provided some early information on the banners a few hours before release. Ayato will definitely get his long awaited banner during patch 2.6.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1

Second Half - Ayaka



I sleep now First Half - Ayato / VentiSecond Half - AyakaI sleep now First Half - Ayato / VentiSecond Half - AyakaI sleep now 😴

Apart from that, leakers have predicted reruns of two other popular characters during the patch.

Ayaka and Venti are set to recieve a rerun alongside Ayato in Genshin Impact 2.6 patch update

It seems that a few hours before the release of the official information on the banners, leakers have provided conclusive information on the upcoming reruns. Apparently, Venti will be getting a rerun alongside Ayaka, which in turn puts all forms of previous rumors to rest.

Venti will be paired with Ayato during the first half of Genshin Impact's 2.6 patch, while Ayaka will have a solo banner during the second half of the same patch. While this will disappoint a few fans who have been waiting for Kazuha for a long time, atleast Ayaka's rerun will satisfy them for the time being.

Since January, there has been a lot of speculation about the release of Kamisato Ayato. There have been various leaks and rumors about him and the characters that might be released alongside him.

After months of speculation, it is now time for Ayato to finally make his appearance in the game. However, there were various speculations back in February that Yoimiya and Kazuha will be featured in Genshin Impact's 2.6 banners.

It seems that, fans of these characters will now have to wait another month and a half as HoYoverse has decided not to release them as of yet. Either way, they will also receive reruns for sure in the months to come.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HqphZnBqJ0

Apart from that, since the release of Kazuha, Venti has been pushed to the sidelines in terms of viability. However, he is still a strong unit to have as the Anemo Archon optimizes crowd control quite well even today.

Meanwhile, Ayaka is arguably one of the strongest DPS units in the game, and those who pulled Shenhe in January are going to see an exponential rise in damage for her. Therefore, none of these characters will be wasted, in case players do intend to pull for them in Genshin Impact's 2.6 update.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan