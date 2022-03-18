Best artifacts and bows to prepare for Venti build in Genshin Impact (March 2022)

Venti has been leaked to be having a rerun in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.6, so some new players might wish to build him. If that's the case, they should know that he has plenty of bows and a few artifact sets that synergize excellently with him.

Ideal weapons include:

Elegy for the End

Raven Bow

Skyward Harp

The Stringless

Thundering Pulse

Windblume Ode

Artifact sets to consider are:

4x Viridescent Venerer (best overall choice)

2x Viridescent Venerer & 2x Noblesse Oblige

4x Wanderer's Troupe (budget option)

As far as artifact stats go, the following main stats should suffice:

Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge% or ATK%

Energy Recharge% or ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo DMG%

Anemo DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

The toughest part of organizing a build for a character is choosing the right weapon. There will be instances where a player lacks a particular 5-star weapon, especially if they're F2P or a light spender. They often have to settle with 4-star or even 3-star weapons in those situations.

Farming artifacts is more doable but can be frustrating if a player gets unlucky with RNG regarding main and substats. At the very least, Genshin Impact players can get the right artifact set with decent stats for Venti.

Weapons for Venti

Unsurprisingly, Elegy for the End is one of Venti's best bows in Genshin Impact. It gives him a generous amount of Energy Recharge, allowing him to spam his Elemental Burst more often. Doing so makes him an even better battery, thanks to his Stormeye Passive.

Its effect of boosting his Elemental Mastery and potentially his ATK is also easy to achieve for him. According to recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, this weapon will be returning in the weapon banner alongside his rerun.

As far as other 5-star bows go, only Skyward Harp and Thundering Pulse are worth putting on him. They're both outclassed by Elegy for the End in terms of overall utility, but they're great stat sticks nonetheless (especially for CRIT-based Venti builds).

Some 4-star weapons can provide better overall DPS than their 5-star counterparts. The Stringless is a perfect example of that, as an R5 version can outdamage every other bow for Venti in Genshin Impact. Damage isn't everything in Genshin Impact, but any DPS build should use The Stringless.

Windblume Ode is another noteworthy F2P option, as Travelers could have easily R5'd it back when the Invitation of Windblume event was live. It also boosts the user's Elemental Mastery, and its effect gives him a 32% ATK boost that lasts for six seconds when he uses an Elemental Skill.

The last bow to talk about is the Raven Bow. It's a 3-star weapon, but its stats and effect make it surprisingly more potent than some of the 4-star and 5-star weapons that Venti can use. It's advised to have either a Hydro or Pyro user to get a potential 24% DMG increase.

Artifacts for Venti

Of the few options that synergize well with his moveset, Viridescent Venerer is unquestionably one of the best choices. The 2-piece effect grants a +15% Anemo DMG bonus, which will always be valuable given that he is a 5-star Anemo user.

The 4-piece effect is also highly beneficial for him, as it boosts his Swirl DMG by 60% and decreases a foe's Elemental RES to the infused element by 40% for ten seconds.

Some Travelers might find combining a 2-piece Viridescent Venerer with a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige to be very potent. A 2-piece Noblesse Oblige gives him a +20% Elemental Burst DMG bonus, which works well in builds that can spam his Elemental Burst.

The final choice that some Genshin Impact players might consider is a 4-piece Wanderer's Troupe. It's easy to obtain (it comes from most bosses), and it boosts his Elemental Mastery by 80. Not only that, but it increases a bow user's Charged Attack DMG by 35%, which can be situationally helpful for him in Genshin Impact.

Upcoming rerun

The main reason why a Traveler would be interested in a Venti build in March 2022 is because of his upcoming rerun. He has been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.6's first phase, meaning that Travelers have ample time to prepare for his grand return.

It's been nearly a year since he was last featured in a banner, so Travelers who wanted him haven't had an opportunity since then. Similarly, Elegy for the End will also be on the weapon banner that runs concurrently with his rerun.

