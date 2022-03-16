Best artifacts to farm for Venti before his rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6

New leaks recently revealed that Venti would be summonable in the first phase of banners in Genshin Impact 2.6. His last banner was released back on March 17, 2021, and it lasted until April 6, 2021. It's been nearly a year since players last saw his banner, so some players are eager to spend their Primogems and Intertwined Fates on it.

If Travelers try to pull for him, they'll inevitably need to build him. In that case, they should pre-farm all of his Ascension Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, and get good artifacts for him. This guide will focus solely on the last part.

Ideal artifact sets for Venti in Genshin Impact 2.6 include:

4x Viridescent Venerer

2x Viridescent Venerer & 2x Noblesse Oblige

4x Wanderer's Troupe

Good artifact stats for him in Genshin Impact 2.6 consist of:

Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge% or ATK%

Energy Recharge% or ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo DMG%

Anemo DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

What artifacts Travelers should farm prior to Venti's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6 and how to find them

According to leaks, Ayato, Venti, and their signature weapons are expected to arrive in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.6. These banners should launch around March 30, 2022, giving players little time to pre-farm ideal artifacts for the two characters.

Venti has been in the game since the beginning, but not everybody has him or any good artifacts related to his use. In this case, some players will want to pre-farm everything before his upcoming banner in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer's primary location on the world map (Image via miHoYo)

Viridescent Venerer has the following effects:

2-piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

Anemo DMG Bonus +15% 4-piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

A 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set is often Venti's best option. The 2-piece effect is always helpful for him, and the 4-piece effect is easy for him to achieve.

Travelers can get the Viridescent Venerer set from the Valley of Remembrance Domain. This domain is located east of the Dawn Winery, and players are not required to do anything to unlock it.

The 5-star versions are only available in the Level 80 and 90 variations of Valley of Remembrance.

Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige's primary location on the world map (Image via miHoYo)

Noblesse Oblige has the following effects:

2-piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Travelers can farm Noblesse Oblige in the Clear Pool and Mountain Domain Cavern Domain prior to Venti's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6. Like with the previous artifact set, players must defeat the Level 80 and 90 variations to obtain the 5-star versions of Noblesse Oblige.

One can find the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain northeast of Mt. Aocang.

Wanderer's Troupe

Any boss can drop Wanderer's Troupe in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Wanderer's Troupe has the following effects:

2-piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-piece: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

Wanderer's Troupe is a good budget option for Venti mains that didn't bother to farm the previous two artifact sets. Wanderer's Troupe is obtainable by defeating any boss from World Level 2 onward.

Ideally, players should farm either Viridescent Venerer or Noblesse Oblige before Venti's rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6.

