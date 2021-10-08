Players can change their World Level in Genshin Impact through the Paimon Menu in-game.

World Level (also known as WL) is primarily tied to one's Adventure Rank. However, there is an option to lower one's World Level by a level after reaching WL 5. They also possess the ability to restore it to the player's current maximum level. Players should remember that one's WL affects the enemies' levels and some drops.

Note: One cannot decrease the World Level all the way down. Instead, they can make it go down a level and then restore it later on. There is a 24-hour period that Genshin Impact players must wait once they change their World Level.

There are ways to ascend one's World Level to the next rank. Those methods are either tied to it automatically happening or by clearing an Ascension Quest.

How to increase and decrease World Level in Genshin Impact

Open the Paimon Menu. Near the top should be something that says "World Level," followed by the player's current level. Click on the "i" icon to open up a new window. Genshin Impact players can increase or decrease their World Level here.

However, not every Genshin Impact player can do so. Only one with a WL 5 or higher can increase or decrease it. Hence, anybody who is yet to hit WL 5 can not reduce their world level.

The following table may simplify some aspects about World Levels for some Genshin Impact players:

Minimum Adventure Rank World Level How to rank up to this World Level 1 0 N/A 20 1 Automatic 25 2 Clear Ascension Quest 1 30 3 Automatic 35 4 Clear Ascension Quest 2 40 5 Automatic 45 6 Clear Ascension Quest 3 50 7 Clear Ascension Quest 4 55 8 Automatic

World Level Notes

Ascension Quests are unlocked at the following Adventure Ranks:

AR 25 (Adventure Rank Ascension Rank 1)

AR 35 (Adventure Rank Ascension Rank 2)

AR 45 (Adventure Rank Ascension Rank 3)

AR 50 (Adventure Rank Ascension Rank 4)

These quests involve the player defeating several Hilichurls, a Ruin Guard, a Fatui Pyro Agent, some Abyss Mages, and an Electro Hypostasis. The levels vary based on which Ascension Quest it is.

Note: This method of increasing one's World Level is permanent. One can lower it by one level if they're WL 5 or higher.

Lowering a World Level or restoring it can be done any time once the player hits WL 5. However, the player must wait 24 hours to change it again. Genshin Impact players cannot lower it by more than one level.

