Genshin Impact 1.4 featured many new quests, events, and achievements. In addition, a new hidden achievement was recently added to the game. The achievement's reward is five Primogems, and it is obtainable while fighting the Electro Hypostasis.

The achievement system in Genshin Impact has been a good place to gather Primogems. Players try to finish fun and challenging goals to obtain them. Some achievements are related to quests, while some others are related to small tasks. Genshin Impact's achievement reward varied from a handful of Primogems to obtaining specific Name Cards.

How to get the hidden achievement "Force Field Erosion" in Genshin Impact.

Electro Hypostasis location

Electro Hypostasis is somewhat easy to defeat. Players must first teleport to a Domain called Eagle's Gate. Then head west to the Hypostasis arena where the Electro Hypostasis resides. Players can also open their Adventure Handbook and navigate to the Electro Hypostasis' location.

Once the players reach their destination, the fight will start. The Electro Hypostasis protects itself with a cubical Electro shell, and players can't deal damage to it while the shell is surrounding it. There are a few moves that are used frequently to attack players. After every attack, the Hypostasis will lose its shell and players can finally deal damage directly.

Initiating fight with the Electro Hypostasis

To acquire the hidden achievement, players must not kill the Hypostasis and wait until it casts the Force Field. After a couple of attacks, the Electro Hypostasis will split into many pillars and surround the player to trap them in an Electric Barrier.

Obtaining Force Field Erosion achievement

Players must destroy one of the pillars with elemental reactions, such as overload. Once it's done, they'll obtain the hidden achievement called "Force Field Erosion." This achievement will also give five Primogems.

This achievement is one of the easiest ones to obtain. But, of course, players will have to be patient with it. This achievement was mentioned frequently in the 1.3 update, but no one was able to finish it. It looks like this achievement was fixed in the 1.4 update.