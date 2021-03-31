Genshin Impact 1.4 hidden achievements: How to get 370 Primogems for free

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update has been released with some new achievements. Most of them are related to the new feature, hangout event.
Players have a chance to get extra Primogems from these achievements. They are easy to get but are surely rewarding.
There are a total of 14 available achievements so far. If Genshin Impact 1.4 follows the previous patterns, more achievements will be available with the new Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif.
Bennett Hangout Event
Archaic Lord of Lightning and Blitz (5 Primogems)
Witness the awesome meteorological power of Bennett's terrible luck.
Players will unlock this achievement as they obtain Bennett's second finish.
The Power of Luck (5 Primogems)
Activate the mechanisms and obtain the treasure without making any mistakes.
Players can unlock this achievement by activating the mechanism in the shown sequence.
Fantastic Voyage: Prologue (20 Primogems)
Complete "Fantastic Voyage" and unlock all endings.
Obtaining all endings of Bennett's hangout event will also reward players with a total of 60 Primogems.
Chongyun Hangout Event
Behold, Mine Evil-Espying Eye! (5 Primogems)
Correctly interpret all clues.
Players will obtain this achievement after choosing all the correct choices, as shown in the picture.
Red Hot Chili Popsicles (5 Primogems)
Make a popsicle using the wrong recipe and provoke Chongyun's Pure-Yang Spirit.
Players will obtain this achievement by choosing Jueyun Chili as Chongyun's popsicle ingredient.
Evil is Banished (20 Primogems)
Complete "Signs of Evil" and unlock all endings.
Obtaining all endings of Chongyun's Hangout Event will also reward players with a total of 60 Primogems.
Barbara Hangout Event
Mondstadt's Spiciest Surprise (5 Primogems)
Sample Barbara's Chilibrew
Several routes are leading to this ending. Players have to choose "Barbara's Special Chilibrew" as their drink of choice and finish the route by collecting all the required ingredients.
An Idol's Last Line of Defense (5 Primogems)
Successfully persuade Albert and Barbara's other fans to leave.
Unlike other achievements, this one requires players to go through two different scenes.
The first one is to convince Albert to leave Wolvendom.
The second one is to convince the other fans at Cat's Tail Tavern to leave.
A-Line That May Be Crossed (20 Primogems)
Complete "Wellspring of Healing" and unlock all endings.
Obtaining all endings of Barbara's hangout event will also reward players with a total of 60 Primogems.
Noelle Hangout Event
"...For I Am Duty Bound" (5 Primogems)
Help Noelle discover the source of her strength.
Players will unlock this achievement as they unlock Noelle's third end.
A World Known Only Unto Roses (5 Primogems)
Read Noelle's study notes.
After finishing Noelle's fifth ending, her note will be left on the table for the players to read.
A Maid of Strength and Virtue (20 Primogems)
Complete "Chivalric Training" and unlock all endings.
Obtaining all endings of Noelle's hangout event will also reward players with a total of 60 Primogems.
Genshin Impact 1.4: Hidden achievements (10 Primogems)
Force Field Erosion (5 Primogems)
Destroy the Electro Hypostasis barrier.
This achievement was released on Genshin Impact 1.3, but the achievement was buggy, and no one could complete it.
It was fixed in 1.4, and players can finish the achievement by destroying the Electro pillar when the Electro Hypostasis cast it. Players might have to walk around and wait for the boss to cast this skill.
...You could hear Paimon all along, couldn't you? (5 Primogems)
Even Paimon gets tired sometimes.
Players can obtain this achievement by going to their Audio settings. Then, move their "Dialogue Volume" up and down until Paimon says, "Hey, are you just messing with Paimon?"