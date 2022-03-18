Genshin Impact 2.6 redeem codes to get 300 primogems for free

The Genshin Impact livestream for the 2.6 update has revealed a ton of new information about Ayato's playstyle, The Chasm, events, and more.

However, another big highlight of the 2.6 livestream was the three redeem codes that were shared at different intervals. Each code can grant players 100 Primogems and some essential in-game resources, implying that they can quickly have 300 Primogems to wish for Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, or their signature weapons.

Here are the 2.6 livestream codes and the procedure to redeem them.

Genshin Impact redeem codes from the 2.6 livestream revealed

The three codes revealed during the live stream were:

AB7CKBVQULE5

3TPUKSV8C5X9

UT7C2TD8C5ZD

There are certain things players need to keep in mind while redeeming these codes.

Unlike some other codes that remain valid for a long time, the redeem codes from livestreams often expire within a few hours. The aforementioned codes are no exception, and players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Daily Ayato - 13 DAYS @AyatoDailyyyyy // Genshin leaks



GOOD MORNING! AYATO OFFICIAL ART JUST DROPPED! THIS TIME WITH AETHER, PAIMON AND ALBEDO // Genshin leaksGOOD MORNING! AYATO OFFICIAL ART JUST DROPPED! THIS TIME WITH AETHER, PAIMON AND ALBEDO https://t.co/OhxBi6sNNf

Players must be AR 10 or above to redeem any code. Having said that, this isn't a hard eligibility criteria as AR 10 can be easily achieved by playing the game for almost an hour.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes from the 2.6 livestream

As usual, there are two ways to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Travelers can either visit the official redemption site that will ask them to log in with their in-game account.

Thereafter, the website automatically tracks the server and character nickname, and players only need to carefully type the code or paste it. The rewards are then sent through in-game mail.

The other option is slightly tedious. It requires players to launch the game, and then follow these steps:

Click on the Paimon menu at the top left corner of the screen.

at the top left corner of the screen. Go to Account

Choose the Redeem Code option

option Enter the code manually or simply paste it

Hit the Exchange button

Yet again, the rewards will be sent via in-game mail.

Overall, the 2.6 livestream is a massive hit among players and they cannot wait for Ayato's banner in the upcoming update. The first phase will include a character event wish-2 banner for Venti as well, and the second phase will feature Ayaka's rerun banner.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman