Does Genshin Impact have controller support for Android and iOS? (March 2022)

Only players on iOS devices can make use of official controller support in Genshin Impact, as the Android version of the game still doesn't have the feature.

iOS users have been able to use the feature since Genshin Impact 1.3. However, there have been no leaks discussing future plans for official controller support on Android devices.

Note: This article only covers official controller support and not any third-party options.

iOS players have official controller support in Genshin Impact

Here are the controllers that iOS players can use in Genshin Impact:

MiFi Bluetooth controllers

PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless controller

Razer Kishi

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Wireless controller

To enable the use of a controller, players must follow these steps:

Pause the game. Go to Settings. Go to Controls. Go to Control Type and select "Controller" instead of "Touchscreen."

Predictably, this means that Travelers won't be able to use the touchscreen while playing the game. They can undo this by changing the "Controller" setting to "Touchscreen."

It is important to note that iOS players aren't required to use a controller. If they don't have any of the above controllers, they can still stick with the standard touchscreen controls.

What about players on Android devices?

Unfortunately, Genshin Impact does not have official controller support for Android devices. Travelers can use third-party apps, but their use comes with inherent risks.

As of right now, there is no information on when Android users will get official controller support. It's been over a year since the 1.3 update came out, so it's unfortunate that these players are still waiting for the feature.

Additionally, miHoYo has never commented on why Android devices still don't have official controller support.

Until then, Android users have no choice but to master the touchscreen controls. It's not as convenient as using a controller, but at least they won't have to risk getting banned for using a questionable third-party app.

