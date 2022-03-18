Genshin Impact redeem codes March 2022: How to claim 300 free Primogems

As expected, the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream dropped three redeem codes. The Special Program was paused at certain intervals and unique codes were shared with the viewers.

Each code showcased in the latest livestream can help players get 100 Primogems and additional resources like Mora. So with all three codes, travelers can earn 300 free Primogems within seconds.

This article contains all three codes shared in the 2.6 livestream and the procedure to claim the 300 Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream drops three redeem codes worth 300 Primogems

During the 2.6 Special Program, the following codes were shared with the viewers:

AB7CKBVQULE5

3TPUKSV8C5X9

UT7C2TD8C5ZD

It is no surprise that players must meet an eligibility criteria to redeem these codes; they need to have reached Adventure Rank 10 at least.

JustRola @Estherolaa Mad at Genshin because their codes literally expire after one single day. I have zero primo's and bc I felt sick yesterday I could have had 300 but nope Mad at Genshin because their codes literally expire after one single day. I have zero primo's and bc I felt sick yesterday I could have had 300 but nope

It is also advised to redeem these codes within the next few hours. The redeem codes from Special Programs expire quickly since they're focused on rewarding the players who watched the event live on Twitch.

min | KAMISATO AYATO 🌊 @HUTAO1ST genshin player who wishes that the livestream redeem codes last 24 hours before they expire genshin player who wishes that the livestream redeem codes last 24 hours before they expire https://t.co/EftYyhraUy

How to claim 300 Primogems after the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream

There are two ways through which players can get their hands on the 300 Primogems.

As it turns out, the developers have created a dedicated website for its community to redeem codes and get rewards. Visitors just have to login with their HoYoverse account and it automatically traces their server and character nickname.

After the verification procedure is finished, players simply have to enter the code in the Redemption Code section and click on Redeem. The desired rewards will then be sent through the in-game mail shortly.

The other method is slightly longer because it is based on using the in-game Redeem Code feature. Naturally, players first have to launch Genshin Impact, open the Paimon Menu from the top left corner of the screen, head to the Account section, and click on the Redeem Code option.

The final step is to obviously enter/paste the code and hit Exchange.

Overall, the 2.6 livestream was one of the best Special Programs ever, primarily due to the amount of information it unfolded. Players can now look forward to Ayato and Venti's banner in the first half of the 2.6 patch, followed by the two rerun banners during the second phase.

